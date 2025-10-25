Benet Academy ends their season with a loss to DePaul College Prep

Benet Academy ends their season facing off against DePaul College Prep. It’s week nine of the football schedule, and the Benet Academy Redwings have traveled to face DePaul College Prep and close out the 2025 campaign. Neither team is in playoff contention, which means senior players on both sides are competing for a strong showing in this final game. In last season’s matchup, the Redwings defeated the Rams in a close 31-24 game. Let’s start things off. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Gribinski shines playing for DuPage College Prep

With two minutes to play in the first quarter, DePaul Prep is going for it on fourth and goal. Jackson Gribinski fakes the handoff and looks to pass. He scrambles out of the pocket and tries to reach the goal line himself, but Jack Heiberger wraps him up short of the line. The Redwings stop the scoring threat and take over on downs.

Fast-forward to the second quarter, Gribinski rolls out to his right, looking for options downfield. He plants and heaves a long pass intended for Ewan McCrann, but Luke Doyle reaches it first, and he secures the interception. He is shoved out of bounds but Benet takes possession with less then five minutes left in the half.

After a stop, the Rams are on offense again. Gribinski looks to his left and then fires it to Connor Barefield, who reels it in, takes a hit, and keeps the feet moving, and no one will catch him. He cruises into the endzone and DePaul breaks the scoreless tie. After a successful two-point conversion, the Rams head into the halftime break with an 8-0 lead.

Now in the second half, Gribinski and Rams are looking for more. Gribinski rolls to his left this time, and he’s got his sights on Barefield again. He unloads deep over the middle of the field, and Barefield secures his second touchdown catch of the game. DePaul prep extends their lead to 15-0 midway through the third quarter.

Later in the same quarter, the Rams are back near the goal-line. Gribinski is on the move again, surveying options to his right. He locates Andrew Meyers in the back of the endzone, and he tosses it over for his third touchdown pass of the evening. With that one, DePaul is up 21-0.

Benet Academy ends their season with a loss to DePaul College Prep

In the fourth quarter, The Rams offense is operating in the middle of the field. Gribinski drops back and then unloads a deep ball over the top of the defense, and it hits Matthew Osterman in stride for another score. Gribinski’s fourth touchdown of the night gives the Rams a 28-0 lead with 10 minutes to play.

With less than five minutes left, the Redwings are down big, but senior Ben Albert is in as the quarterback. He makes a quick move to escape the pocket and side-steps another defender and reaches the endzone for Benet. The Redwings avoid the shutout, but Benet Academy ends their season on this tough loss as DePaul College Prep goes on to win 35-6, ending their season on a positive note.

