Benet Academy football runs away with the game against DeLaSalle

Football Friday season is in full swing at Benet Academy. The Redwings challenge the visiting Meteors of DeLaSalle. Last week Glenbard North defeated Benet Academy 41-15, while Plainfield East dominated 55-0 over DeLaSalle.

Offense makes the difference at the start

About four minutes into the first quarter, Benjamin Clevenger of Benet snatches the ball and runs for the endzone. He gets taken down by Dontae Patterson as Benet goes for 1st and 4.

Clevenger with the ball once more, this time goes right to the endzone to put his teammates on the board for a touchdown!

Five minutes remaining in the first, and Michael Conway kicks for a field goal at the 20 yard line. The kick is good from Conway as Benet grows their lead to 10-0.

The Meteors have the ball in hand for the pass, but make that an interception by Redwing John Ericson, which is good for 1st and 10 for Benet.

1st and 10 continues for the Redwings as Clevenger’s pass is complete to Ben Albert on the 12-yard line, and this leads Benet Academy to another touchdown.

Just like before, Clevenger has the ball while looking for an open player, and he finds an open gap to make his way to the endzone for a touchdown. It’s 24-0 at the end of the first quarter, with potential for Benet to runs away with the game.

Benet Academy runs away with the game in the second quarter

Second quarter underway and Benet’s Luke Doyle gets to work immediately by running all the way to the endzone and squeezing his through for a touchdown.

The touchdowns continue for The Redwings with Joe Salvino running through the meteor shower of players to get to the endzone!

The teamwork of Clevenger and Doyle is here with Clevenger throwing a complete pass to Doyole at the endzone for one more Benet T-D. The game goes into halftime with Benet leading 45-0.

As the third quarter commences, Cristiano Diomede hands the ball to Dylan Miner. Miner pushes for the endzone, but gets taken down by Dontae Paterson of DeLaSalle.

Near the endzone again, Miner goes once more and this time it’s good for a Benet touchdown. The fourth quarter went on to be scoreless for DeLaSalle with the addition of a running clock. Benet Academy runs away with the game to win 52-0 over DeLaSalle.

