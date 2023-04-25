Benet Academy lacrosse mounts comeback against Neuqua Valley

We head to the Valley for some boys’ lacrosse as the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley face the Redwings of Benet Academy. Both teams come into this contest in red-hot form, as the Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak while the Redwings have won their last four. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet Academy and Neuqua Valley share the scoring early

The game gets off to an electric start as ace Jonah Frank finds a cutting Liam Gramza and he buries it as the wildcats draw first–blood.

The Redwings respond instantly; junior midfielder Michael Frieri picks up the ball at half-field, unleashing a burst of speed and a nice spin move to get the finish and tie it at 1-1.

Goals continue to go back and forth between the two teams. Frank, from behind the net, pulls off the nasty spin move, then dips inside the defender to score and put the Wildcats up 4-3 after the first quarter.

The Wildcats stretch their lead in the second quarter

Neuqua, with the momentum, capitalizes as Cary George bends the corner, and his bounce pass finds Clark Minnerick on the other end to finish making it 5-3 early in the third quarter.

The Wildcats go on to score three more goals, yet the Redwings continue to battle, as Erik Lorenz powers past a Neuqua defender to put the ball in the net to make it 8-4.

Benet Academy Lacrosse begins surreal comeback

Benet Academy does the improbable by turning the game on its head. Frieri, moving full steam ahead, picks out Erik Lorenz once again, and he buries it. The Redwings are now only down one, with the score at 8-7 at the end of the third quarter.

The Redwings equalize through freshman midfielder Grant Randolph as he finishes right in front of the net to make the game level at 8-8.

The Wildcats answer back as Frank finds Minnerick cutting into the Redwings’ defense, and he scores to make it 9-8 to Neuqua.

Benet ties the game up as Lorenz picks out Randolph, who slings this shot into the top corner. The score is now 9-9, with only minutes left in the game.

The Redwings complete the comeback as Lorenz, once again in on the act, finds Thomas Tierney for the game-winning score.

Neuqua pulls one back, but it’s too late as Benet Academy mounts an incredible comeback to defeat Neuqua Valley 11-10.

