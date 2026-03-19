Benet boys lacrosse edges Naperville North in season opener

It’s that time of the year to get back outside! The boys lacrosse season begins with a non-conference matchup between Benet Academy and Naperville North. Naperville North comes off a 2025 campaign that saw a 6-9 record, while the Redwings look to make it 9 straight wins against the Huskies. Let’s get the season started! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies start on fire

With over a minute left in the first quarter, the Huskies open the scoring off a pass from Grant Ellison, who finds Jake Springer on the left wing side. It’s 1-0 early. The orange and blue get back-to-back goals, as Millar Camp assists a diving Evan Marshitz, and gets it through. The captain widens the lead to 2-0 with 11:23 left in the second. Later in the quarter, following another goal from Springer, Benet Academy gets on the board. Joey Keating gets his first of the season, driving into the mid-slot. The Redwings trail by two with 7:49 to go in the second. Both teams would get one goal each before the end of the second quarter.

Benet bounces back

The black and red heat up to open the third quarter with a pair of goals, first from Nico Pieper, then Luke Mazurek. The game is tied at 4 a piece with 10 and a half minutes to play in the third. This game would tie up again a few more times as time winds down. Fast forward to the fourth quarter, and the game is in a deadlock at 6-6 until Luke Mazurek steps up in front and rips in his second goal of the game. The Redwings take the lead for the first time, with over 8 minutes remaining. 7 seconds later, Benet runs a screen-play in front of the goalie, and Joey Keating notches his second goal of the game. The Redwings lead by two, 8-6. Minutes later, Springer gets the cross-body pass to an open Marshitz for his second goal of the game, fueling the Husky comeback to within 1. However, that would be as close as the score got for North, as the Redwings win a thrilling non-conference game to open their season by a score of 8-7.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!