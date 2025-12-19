Benet’s second-half surge secures victory over Lake Forest in boys basketball

Benet’s second-half surge streak could be continued tonight as the Redwings boys basketball team hosts the Lake Forest Scouts before winter break. This season, the Redwings are 8-1 on the season while being on a five-game win streak. Lake Forest enters tonight looking to get back in the win column after their overtime loss against Chicago Hope Academy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ed Stasys starts off the showdown with a slam!

Redwing Ed Stasys gets the steal, runs in transition, and goes up for the one-handed slam! Benet gets the early momentum.

Later in the quarter, Lake Forest’s Alex Picek sets up Junior Rory Haas for the three! The Scouts end the Benet early run as they trail 8-3.

Moments later, Scouts’ Tavin Woo gets in on the action and drills the catch and shoot three ball. Benet leads 10-6 with less than two minutes in the first quarter.

Benet’s Jayden Wright gets to his spot on the floor, setting up his defender before knocking down the step-back three. The Redwings lead 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Redwings reset the offense after securing the offensive rebound. Wright dishes the ball over to Ethan Mac Dermot, who attacks the basket and lays it in.

The Lake Forest offense display their ball movement in response to the tough Redwing defense as Scout Rory Haas knocks down the three. Benet leads 15-13.

Jayden Wright brings the ball up for the Redwings. He dishes it to Ed Stasys in the post as he rises up for the slam! Benet leads 21-15.

With the first half winding down, Benet goes back to Wright, looking to extend their lead. The Senior guard gets into the lane and converts on the tough layup. The Redwings lead 23-15 at the end of the first half.

Redwing Colin Stack secures the offensive rebound but is unable to convert. Benet’s Stasys stays with the play, securing the rebound, drawing the foul! The Redwings lead 29-18.

Benet’s second-half surge led by Jayden Wright secures victory

Jayden Wright turns up the defensive intensity for the Redwings as he gets the steal and scores the tough layup in transition. Benet ahead by 13.

Lake Forest’s Tavin Woo takes the screen and steps into his shot for the big three! Going into the fourth, Benet leads 35-23.

Midway through the fourth, Jayden Wright continues his big night after hitting the deep three! Benet leads 43-23.

Benet’s Ethan Mac Dermot throws it up to Colin Stack in the post. Stack spins off his defender and goes up for the two-handed jam!

Benet’s second-half surge leads to victory as they extend their winning streak to six after their 49-25 victory over Lake Forest.

