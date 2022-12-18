Boys Basketball Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 12.16.22

It’s Boys Basketball the Neuqua wildcats and the Metea mustangs in an important conference game early in the season. The Wildcats look to remain undefeated in the DVC and extend their 5 game winning streak. The Mustangs come in looking to bounce back after their loss to Oswego East earlier this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Starts On The Front Foot

The Mustangs get off to a quick start as Will Ashford drives into the lane and draws the foul finishing with the and 1, getting to the free throw line.

Mustangs stay on the offensive, as Quentin Schaffer dishes it out to Jahki Gray who hits nothing but net on the corner three.

Wildcats get their offense going as Luke Kinkade receives the inbound pass and nails the stepback jumper.

Some nice passing from the Wildcats gets Nick Lendino involved as he gets the and 1 after strong and physical play inside the paint. Mustangs lead 12-6 after the first quarter.

Neuqua And Metea Go Back And Forth

Mustangs keep it pushing in the second, this time Javion Grizzle comes off the bench and finishes with the smooth layup from underneath the basket.

Kinkade continues to lead the Wildcats, this time swishing this three-pointer over Grizzle from the top of the key.

Mustangs Nick Schroeder shows his bunnies on this play as he puts back the rebound from Schaffer’s attempted three pointer. It’s a close matchup as the Wildcats lead the Mustangs at half 24-22.

Neuqua Take Over On Offense

Neuqua began the second half by forcing the issue as Lendino gets passed the rock from the top of the key and drives straight down the lane for the and 1.

Chris Srbinov for the Wildcats dribbles down the baseline and gets the nice floater to go, keeping it a competitive contest in the 3rd.

Metea scoring doesn’t let up, James Parker threads the needle to find Jackson Corbett finishing through contact and getting for the and 1 call.

Kinkade keeps killin’ it from behind the arc this time hitting the stepback three giving the Wildcats a slim lead over the Mustangs.

Mustangs answer right back as Parker’s bounce pass finds Schaffer on the baseline, he finishes the play and draws the foul. Mustangs stay within striking distance down 39-33 at the end of the third.

Wildcats Outlast Mustangs Down The Stretch

Neuqua begins the fourth on the attack, Colin Gerrity passes it to Srbinov who swishes the midrange jump shot.

Parker takes over for the Mustangs, he drives to the basket, splitting defenders and finishes at the rim with finesse.

The Wildcats put the game to bed, moving from one end of the floor to the other. Kinkade kicks it out to Gerrity and he drains the corner three.

Neuqua Valley win at home and move to 3-0 in the DVC beating Metea Valley 57-50.

