Fenwick Football breezes by Benet Academy on homecoming and senior night

Fenwick Football breezes over to Triton College for this showdown. Welcome back to some Friday night lights action! Tonight’s matchup is the Benet Academy Redwings traveling to Triton College, taking on the Fenwick Friars. It’s the Friars’ homecoming and senior night, which means Benet Academy has a chance to upset Fenwick. That momentum would make a difference for the Redwings after a tough loss last week against St. Patrick. The Friars look to stay hot with a victory tonight after a dominant win last week against St. Lawrence. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Fenwick scores the first touchdown, but Benet Academy keeps pushing

Fenwick’s first drive starts off fast as Tommy Thies bursts through the Redwing defense, entering inside the 10-yard line. Thies finishes the drive strong, scoring tonight’s opening touchdown! Fenwick leads 7-0 with under two minutes in the first quarter.

Benet Academy’s first offensive drive of the night starts off hot as Benjamin Clevenger passes it to Ben Albert. Albert looks deep and connects with wide receiver John Ericson for an 80-yard touchdown! The score is now tied at seven with 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Redwings get the Friars to a 4th down. Thies is attempting to muscle his way through the line but is stopped by the Redwing defense, picking up a turnover on downs. Benet now faces a fourth down early on, but it’s no problem for the Redwing offense as Clevenger connects with Albert and that’s a first down, and we remain tied at seven to end the first quarter.

The Friars start the second quarter with a bang as Williams connects with Will Tomczak, but it’s a fumble coming down with the ball, and the Friars quickly recover. Fenwick would then punch it in with more hard running by Thies, accelerating through the goal line for another touchdown, his second of the night! Fenwick extends their lead 14-7.

Fenwick looks to keep the offense hot after forcing a Benet punt, ending up with good field positioning. The blocked punt leads to Williams connecting with Jonathan Pavalon for a touchdown pass, extending the Friars’ lead 22-7 after a successful two-point conversion.

Fenwick Football breezes by Benet Academy for the win

Benet’s special teams can’t seem to find their footing here for the Redwings as the Friars get a blocked punt, setting themselves up in the red zone. This one is all Fenwick as Jake Thies punches it in for the dagger touchdown. The Friars would go on to defeat the Redwings 49-7 after scoring 42 unanswered points from Benet Academy. Fenwick takes on undefeated Mt. Carmel next week and Benet Academy faces off against Nazareth Academy.

