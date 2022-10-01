Football Naperville Central vs Naperville North 09.30.22

The big one has arrived at North Central College in the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic between Naperville Central and Naperville North. The 3-2 Redhawks come in hoping to bounce back after a loss to Neuqua while the Huskies look avenge their playoff lost last season to Central.

This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Opening possession for the Redhawks looks promising as Chris McCormack rolls out and finds Logan Ellison for a huge gain setting the Hawks up in enemy territory.

NC ate up almost eight minutes in the first quarter and the drive ends on a positive. The run by McCormack gives the Hawks a 7-0 lead.

Second Quarter

The defense also continues to do it’s thing. Christian Kuta and Maverick Ohle bring the pressure and it’s Kuta coming up with Aidan Gray fumble. He takes the ball back and is brought down inside the twenty yard line.

Hawks look to capitalize off the turnover with Chris McCormack running but he loses the football and Cole Clemens comes up with it for the takeaway. Central keeps the 7-0 lead though going into halftime.

Third Quarter

In the second half the Husky defense continues to haunt McCormack. That Jackson Bauer pick 6 ties the game at 7.

Fourth Quarter

North tries to break the tie so Aidan Gray goes deep for Luke Williams but the pass is broken up by Gavin Bohan. This game remains tied after four quarters so lets go to overtime.

Overtime

Huskies have the ball first as Gray finds Brock Pettaway but he comes up short of the endzone. Now they try to go for it with a sneak by Gray. The Central defense with the game of their life and now the Redhawks have a shot to win with any score.

They want to win right now so on to kick is Logan Ellison. That is you ballgame as the Naperville Central Redhawks take the overtime thriller 10-7 over Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!