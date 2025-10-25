Homewood-Flossmoor football clinches a playoff spot with victory over Metea

Homewood-Flossmoor football clinches if they win tonights, as there is only one more week until the postseason as Metea Valley goes on the road to take on Homewood-Flossmoor. The Mustangs have a chance to finish off their season with a victory. For Homewood-Flossmoor, the stakes are high as the Vikings need a win to clinch a playoff spot. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mustangs and Vikings battle in the first quarter

On fourth and goal, Vikings receiver Joaquin Jordan takes the direct snap and crosses the goal line for the touchdown. The Vikings lead 6-0 after a missed two-point conversion.

Metea Valley looks to respond to the early Vikings touchdown. Mustang quarterback Charles Larson is intercepted by Vikings defense player William Bundy, who races down the sideline before being forced out in the red zone. Going into the second quarter, Homewood-Flossmoor leads 14-0.

After a stop on defense, Metea’s Charles Larson looks to set up his blocks to get the chains moving. The Mustang QB stops on a dime before finding senior receiver Christian Jordan all alone for a first down.

Later in the drive, the Mustang offense stays on the field on fourth and short. Larson throws across the middle to Jordan for the big first down.

The Homewood-Flossmoor offense caps off the two-minute drill with a touchdown as Vikings Quarterback Rahsaan Coleman connects with receiver Myles Ellis on the slant. Going into the second half, the Vikings lead 35-0.

Homewood-Flossmoor football clinches a playoff spot

In the second half, the Mustang offense gets a big play on third down from receiver Christian Jordan and runs down the sideline to get into Vikings territory.

Later in the drive, Larson extends the play and finds Christian Jordan on the sideline to set up the offense inside the red zone.

Moments later, senior running back Zoelen Terry caps off the drive after his amazing effort to get into the end zone. The Mustangs fake the extra point as Larson finds Jordan all alone for a successful two-point conversion. The Mustangs trail 43-8 with five minutes remaining in the third. But that is as close as the game would get.

Homewood-Flossmoor football clinches a playoff spot after getting the victory over Metea Valley, 50-8.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!