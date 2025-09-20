Homewood-Flossmoor pulls away from Naperville North football 24-10

Homewood-Flossmoor welcomes Naperville North to its home turf for a road game, as the Huskies try to improve on a 2-1 start to the year. The Vikings and Huskies played a game to remember a season ago, with the Huskies winning 57-54. Homewood-Flossmoor will look to put that behind them with sophomore QB Rahsaan Coleman behind center. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Coleman gets gains in the first quarter

An early goal to go for the Vikings and Coleman hands it off to Layden Williams. Williams is wrapped up quick and a pack of Huskies pounce. The ball pops loose and Gabe Hill jumps on it. Naperville North take over on their own 6 yard line.

The Huskies have 3rd and 4 and go to William Eloe on the carry. Eloe goes to the outside but can’t get past the Vikings defense. It’s a punt incoming for Naperville North. No score in the first quarter.

Homewood-Flossmoor have a drive going. Here Coleman drops back on 3rd down and tries for the deep corner to Myles Ellis. It’s just past his outstretched arms and Homewood Flossmor have to settle for a field goal.

On a later drive it’s first and 10, Coleman makes a quick throw to Myles Ellis who shows off his speed to tumble down for a 25 yard gain. Chains are moving for the Vikings.

Homewood-Flossmoor looks to capitalize on the long drive, here Coleman follows his blockers to the right side to go up 10-0.

Naperville North need to respond quick. Here Josiah Nothacker finds his tight end Finnian Bretag. Bretag has plenty of room to run and he gets down inside the 15 but the ball pops out! The Vikings recover and a big North play is negated.

The North defense did hold up and the Huskies get one last drive before the end of the half. Nothing outside for Nothacker so he tucks and runs. The senior turns a broken play into a big chunk before getting his helmet knocked off at the end. North driving late in the first half.

The drive culminates in a 38 yard field goal try for Leo Taylor. Taylor’s kick is driven high and he gets Naperville North on the board right before halftime. 10-3 Homewood-Flossmoor.

Homewood Flossmor pull away with the victory

The Huskies pick up right where they left off in the second half. Here Nothacker has great time in the pocket. He slings it perfectly to Jack Zitko who pulls in the tying catch for North. 10-10 in the third quarter.

North under a lot of pressure punting from their end zone. A high snap forces John Riordan to turn around. He tries to punt still and it’s blocked by William Bundy. The Vikings pounce and Homewood-Floosmoor break the deadlock. 17-10 with 9:58 left in the game.

Driving and trying to tie it, the Huskies have a 4th down and 3. Nothacker has 3 receivers to his left but it’s to his right he looks. The connection is not there with Christian Briggs and Homewood-Floosmoor take over on downs.

The Vikings work it quick to Ellis. A short throw but Ellis makes two Huskies miss on the sideline and blows by the rest of the defense. Homewood-Flossmoor pulls away with the win and a final score of 24-10 and close out Naperville North to improve to 3-1 on the year. The Huskies are 2-2 with a home game against Lockport next week.

