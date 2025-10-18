Lincoln-Way Central football dominates on the ground in a win over Waubonsie Valley

Lincoln-Way Central football dominates opponents all season, and now faces off against Waubonsie Valley. Only two games remain in the regular season as Waubonsie Valley football travels to Lincoln-Way Central. Coming off their first win of the season against Stagg, Waubonsie Valley looks to extend its win streak to two games. The Knights are sitting with a 6-1 record while on a three-game win streak, looking to extend it to four. These two teams faced off last season, and the Knights came out on top over the Warriors, 29-13. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Knights blitz for early momentum

Starting the game with an early stop on defense, it’s third down for the green and gold offense. Warrior quarterback Nolan Alberson fakes the handoff to receiver Colin Ford and calls his own number for the big first down!

Another third down for the Warrior offense. The Knights dial up a blitz, and the Warrior QB is sacked by an army of Knights, led by Lincoln-Way linebacker Jalen Byrd. The sack knocks the Warriors out of field goal range. At the end of the first quarter, the game remains scoreless.

Early in the second quarter, Knights quarterback Drew Woodburn is rolling out to his left, finding Senior tight end Nicholas Angelini (Ange-leen-ee) for the first down.

After a penalty takes away a touchdown, the Knights quarterback rolls out looking for his receiver. Woodburn scrambles back to his left, outracing the Waubonsie defense for a touchdown. The Knights get on the board as they lead 7-0.

The Knights offense is past midfield after forcing a Warrior punt. Woodburn steps up in the pocket, avoiding the Warrior pass rush, and finds his tight end, Des Gil, for a big gain.

Moments later, Knights running back Justin Cobbs caps off the drive after this tough run for the touchdown. Lincoln-Way Central leads 17-0 at the half after a field goal from kicker Zachary Trippeer.

Carrying his success into the second half, Knights Justin Cobbs catches the pitch and cuts inside, breaking a tackle before he’s racing down the sideline, and shortly after gets pushed out of bounds. Cobbs finishes the drive off for his second touchdown of the game as the Knights lead 23-0 after a blocked extra point.

The Warriors are continuing to fight late in the fourth as Nolan Alberson throws the bubble screen to receiver Abriel Epting. Epting cuts inside before turning back outside for the first down.

Looking to convert a fourth and short, the Waubonsie quarterback steps up into the pocket and takes off for the first down.

Lincoln-Way Central football dominates Waubonsie Valley

Third and goal for the green and gold offense, Alberson is standing strong in the pocket before firing it into the end zone to find receiver Colin Ford for the touchdown. The Warriors trail 37-7 as time is not on their side.

The score stays put, and at the end of the night, Lincoln-Way Central football dominates the game and gets the victory over Waubonsie Valley, 37-7.

