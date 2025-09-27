Lockport Porters football hangs on to spoil Naperville North’s homecoming

It’s homecoming night at Naperville North and Lockport Porters football hangs on to the momentum coming into the Huskie event.. Last season, these two teams met as the Huskies erased a second-half deficit on the road to beat Lockport 31-20. The 2-2 Huskies look to get back above .500 after losing 24-10 on the road against Homewood-Flossmoor. Lockport enters tonight on a three-game losing streak after their most recent loss to Lincoln-Way East. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies score first, but Porters come back and take the lead

The game remains scoreless after multiple defensive stops. The Husky special teams unit makes an impact early as John Riordan tries to punt, but Porter return man, muffs the attempt ,and it’s recovered by North’s Brady Marino. Now with a short field, the North offense looks to take advantage with North Quarterback Josiah Nothacker finding Tight End Finnian Bretag for a big gain as he gets tackled inside the red zone.

Husky Kicker Leo Taylor has the chance to break the tie. His kick goes through the uprights as North gets on the board first, leading 3-0. On the next Lockport drive, Quarterback Brendan Mecher throws the jump ball to receiver Khairi Sias, who comes down with it inside the red zone!

A few plays later, Lockport running back Christopher Miller takes the handoff, cuts back left, and finds the endzone! The Porters take the lead 6-3 after a missed extra point. Early in the third, the Lockport offense is in the red zone. But it’s a fumble after a bad exchange, recovered by Defensive Lineman Will Wagner!

Wagner’s fumble recovery provides the spark for the North offense as Nothacker finds receiver Jack Zitko across the middle. The Junior receiver sets up the blue and orange offense near the goal line. Moments later, the Huskies offense finds the end zone as running back William Eloe punches it for the touchdown! North leads 10-6 with 5:47 left in the third.

Responding nicely after the early fumble, Lockport’s Christopher Miller finds a crease and turns on the speed to move the chains.

Lockport Porters football hangs on and secures victory

Beginning stages of the fourth quarter, Porter Christopher Miller caps off the drive with his second touchdown of the night! The Porters lead 13-10 with 9:38 left in the quarter. Ensuing Husky drive, Husky running back William Eloe takes the handoff, gets to the outside, and picks up a first down in Lockport territory.

Fourth down for the Husky offense just past midfield. Nothacker sits in the pocket and finds Zitko downfield, breaking a tackle for the touchdown! Shortly after the Husky touchdown, the Porter quarterback throws a beautiful pass to receiver Colton Benaitis who outraces the Husky defense to retake the lead! The Porters now lead 20-17 with just over five minutes remaining.

Jumping ahead to just over thirty seconds left in the game, North’s offense needing a miracle, trailing by three. The Husky offense picks up a big chunk with Bretag reeling in the contested catch for the first down and getting out of bounds. There’s a chance to send it to overtime with a 55-yard field goal, the Huskies kick has the leg but trails far right. Lockport Porters football hangs on to get the big victory on the road against Naperville North, 20-17.

