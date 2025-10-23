Lockport Porters’ offense breezes by Neuqua Valley in opening round of boys soccer playoffs

Lockport Porters breezes over to face Neuqua Valley in this windy afternoon for some boys soccer playoff action. In this regional semifinal match-up, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats and Lockport Porters travel to Metea Valley to kick off the postseason. These two teams met earlier this season, with their match ending in a tie. Both teams are eager to win tonight’s matchup to advance to the regional finals against Benet Academy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Major action in the first ten minutes of the game

We start tonight off with a corner kick for the Porters as Krystian Rafacz connects to Jacob Hareza, and he puts it into the net with his head for the game’s first goal as Lockport leads 1-0.

Lockport Porters’ offense breezes by the blue and gold as they keep the action flowing as they move into Wildcat territory. Hareza connects with Kacper Sikon for another Lockport goal as they hold a 2-0 lead less than ten minutes into the game. The Wildcats try to bring some intensity off the corner kick, but commit a penalty, setting up Hareza for a penalty shot. Hareza capitalizes and scores to give the Porters a commanding 3-0 lead in the opening half.

Neuqua looks for some momentum late in the half. Kalen Davis and Ricardo Robledo work some nice ball movement before Davis connects with Robledo, and he finds the net to put the Wildcats on the board.

The Wildcats continue to press the offensive attack as Oliver Brosnahan takes a shot attempt, but Ben Szudy saves it as the Wildcats trail 3-1 at the half.

Lockport Porters’ offense breezes past Neuqua Valley into the second half and onward to victory

Early in the second half, the Porters use a great through ball to extend the lead. Krystian Rafacz gets the pass and knocks a ball past the keeper to make it a 4-1 lead.

Despite the deficit, Neuqua still has some fight in them as Adil Jeffery sends a pass ahead to Kalen Davis, who patiently waits for space near the goal for a shot. After a collision, Davis knocks the goal home as Neuqua trails 4-2. But that is as close as the game gets. Lockport Porters’ offense breezes passed Neuqua Valley as they add a late score, and go on to knock out the Wildcats by a 5-2 score, advancing to the regional finals.

