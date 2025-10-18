Lockport Porters pull off a victory against the Metea Valley Mustangs in football

Lockport Porters pull off another showdown against Metea Valley. Welcome back to action underneath the Friday night lights! Tonight’s matchup is the Lockport Porters hosting the Metea Valley Mustangs. Metea comes into tonight’s matchup already eliminated from playoff contention after an overtime loss last week to Naperville Central, but they’re still positive, seeking a win tonight. The Porters definitely want to keep their winning streak alive, with a three-game run coming into this faceoff. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Christopher Miller score first for Lockport

Early in the first the Mustangs are forced to punt with Porters Adam Kozak deep on the return. Kozak heads toward the sidelines, settinhg up Lockport with stellar field position.

Kozak’s punt return sets up the Porters for their opening touchdown as Christopher Miller powers through the defense! Lockport strikes first, and claims a 7-0 lead.

Metea is faced with another third down, Charles Larson drops back for the pass, but quickly initiates the scramble drill and picks up a key first down for the Mustangs. Larson is then connecting with Zoelen Terry on the screen pass, and he takes care of the rest, securing Metea’s first touchdown of the night as we’re tied at seven with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Lockport forces another Metea punt, this time Kozak makes a defender miss, takes it out right, and is gone for a Porter’s touchdown as they lead 14-7 at the end of the first.

The Porters pick off the Mustangs to start the second, and Brendan Mecher locates Khairi Sias for a big gain, setting them up at the one-yard line. This leads to a Mecher tush push extending Lockport’s lead 21-7

The Mustangs’ defense pushes to rally their team back as William Strickland and Abhay Burra pick up two massive sacks for the defense, forcing a Lockport punt

Metea faces third down, and Larson connects with Christopher Jordan for the third down conversion. Larson would then connect with a wide-open Marcus Sewart up the seam for a Mustang touchdown! Metea Valley trails 14-21 at the half.

Lockport Porters pull off a win against Metea Valley Mustangs

The Porters start the second half fast as Mercher keeps it to himself, setting up Lockport in the red zone early. Mercher connects with Kozak in the flats for his second touchdown of the night, setting the tone for the remainder of the night.

Metea would manage to score another touchdown from Sewart, his second of the night, but it’s not enough for the Mustangs as they fall to Lockport 21-34. Lockport Porters pull off the win. Metea takes on Homewood Flossmoor for their final game of the season next Friday. Lockport takes on Neuqua Valley for their final regular-season game before they starts playoff competition.

