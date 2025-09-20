Metea Valley Football can’t catch Carl Sandburg

Welcome back to some Friday night football action! Tonight’s matchup features the Metea Valley Mustangs hosting the undefeated Carl Sandburg Eagles on Senior Night. Metea looks to send their seniors off with a win tonight, coming off a tough loss last week to the Naperville North Huskies. The Eagles look to upset the Mustangs and their seniors with a road win tonight. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley, Carl Sandburg both looking for a win

Metea faces a 4th and long on their first drive of the game, but Sandburg comes up with a block punt, leading to great field positioning

The Eagles look to convert on third and medium, but they get it all as Sean Ruisz connects with wide receiver Quinn Durkin for the first points of the night, Sandburg leads 7-0

Metea looks to flip the script on their next offensive possession, but Zoelen Terry fumbles the ball, Eagles, Malachi Perkins scoops and scores as Sandburg holds a convincing 14-0 lead with eight and a half remaining in the first quarter

The Eagles are faced with yet another third down, but the Mustangs come up with an important stop to stop the bleeding as they trail 14-0

Second-half defensive battle

The Mustangs are finally able to get some offense flowing, crossing midfield, but they’re faced with a third and eight. Trent Sterling motions to the backfield for the toss, but he throws it to Marcus Stewart for a critical conversion. Sterling’s and Stewarts’ connection seemed to be what the offense needed as Marquis Brown burst through the Eagles’ defense for a Mustang touchdown as they trail 7-14 to end the first quarter

The Eagles are faced with another third down in Mustang territory as Ruisz attempts to convert, but Cordae Kennedy plays great coverage as the Eagles are forced to settle for three points as they lead at the half 17-7.The second half is defensive from both sides, as the Mustangs get the Eagles to another third-down attempt. This time, they go after Jordan Arrington, who plays good defense, adding an incompletion for the defense.

Last opportunity here for the Mustang offense to put some points on the board, but they fumble in the backfield and the Eagles recover it. Sandburg would go on to defeat the Mustangs 24-7 after a last-minute touchdown from the Eagles in the 4th The Mustangs host Neuqua Valley in a battle of the Valley next Friday.

