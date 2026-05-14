Naperville Central baseball runs rules Waubonsie on Senior Night

It’s Senior Night for the Naperville Central baseball team as the Redhawks honor their seniors before taking the diamond for game two of a three-game series against Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors look to spoil the party after falling to the Hawks in game one. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors come out swinging with Parker Howland, who gets a favorable bounce on the hit for a single.

Then, Nate Cerilli chops into a fielder’s choice, and after a misfire at second, Howland jogs home to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

We jump to the third inning with the Hawks leading 2-1 after a passed ball and a sac fly. Casey Cooperkawa chops this hit through, and he gets to first base safely.

Redhawks put the barrel to the ball

Dylan Martin is up, putting heat on the hit, allowing Cooperkawa to come on home, and it’s 3-1 Redhawks.

Up next is Mike Page, AKA King Mike, getting a base hit into fair territory, and more insurance crosses the plate. It’s 6-1 Redhawks through three.

Redhawk pitcher Decker McDonald gets a strikeout to keep the Warriors off the bases.

Jacob Reyes hopes to get his squad back in it, but Martin slides and makes the catch for the out. A great catch from the senior.

More seniors at the plate as Ryan Marker finds the open gap on the hit, and here come two more runs as Naperville Central is pulling away.

Jackson Persin takes a turn at the plate and adds on to the hit parade with an RBI.

Naperville Central picks up a Senior Night win

Let’s jump to the fifth inning, where Christian Bartles catches the pop-up to seal the deal as the Redhawks take the Senior Night victory 12-1 by run rule, clinching the series victory over Waubonsie.