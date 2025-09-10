Naperville Central boys soccer takes on Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup on a sunny afternoon at the Wildcat pitch

Neuqua boys soccer takes on Central as they look for their first win after losing the season opener to Metea Valley 1-0 back in August. Entering today, the Redhawks are on a three-game winning streak with victories over Plainfield North, Plainfield Central, and Oswego as part of an undefeated run in the Best of the West tournament. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Zakaria Sajjad scores first for Naperville Central boys soccer

Naperville Central Midfielder Matias Jacobs passes to the attacking Eli Jarrell with a lot of room out in front. Wildcat Oliver Brosnahan cuts off Jarrell, forcing the Redhawk to pass over to Zakaria Sajjad for the first goal of the game with a shot into the back corner. Two minutes in, Central strikes first as they lead 1-0.

Later in the quarter, Redhawk Michael White with a chance to extend the lead with this free kick. White’s shot is stopped in its tracks as it lands right in front of Wildcat goalie Oscar Marcinkowski.

Midway through the first half, Central’s Ryan Gervase unloads a throw-in from near the corner. Eli Jarrell uncorks a header that sneaks past the goalie for the score! Going into the second half, the Redhawks lead 2-0.

Into the second half with the Redhawks applying the pressure. Matias Jacobs looks to get past Neuqua defender Giuseppe Caprio. Wildcat Alex Serra steps in Jacobs’ path, but he has enough space to pass to Central’s Michael White, who taps it in for another Redhawk goal. Central leads 3-0 with just over 32 minutes remaining.

After stepping into the passing lane for the steal, Jacobs lofts the pass over the Wildcat defense to Junior Midfielder Brady Strange with a breakaway opportunity. The Neuqua defense challenges Brady, slowing him down before the cross pass to White for his second goal of the game. Central leads 4-0

Ricardo Robledo takes on Redhawk defense to get the Wildcats on the board

Nearing the halfway point of the second half, Neuqua needs a play to keep the game within reach. The Neuqua goalie is pressured by Central’s Pierre Mazza. Michael White looks to extend the Central lead, but is denied the hat trick.

With less than ten minutes remaining, the Wildcats need a quick score to stay in this game. After breaking through the tough Redhawk defense, Wildcat Gavin Majewski gives it to Ricardo Robledo, who avoids the slide tackle and gets his shot off in the back right corner for the goal! The Wildcats trail 4-1 with just seven minutes remaining.

Not looking to take their foot off the gas, Central forward Pierre Mazza applies the pressure on the Wildcat defense. Caprio steps in front of Mazza, and looks to end the threat with the pass to the goalie. Mazza steps in front to steal possession as the sophomore’s shot finds the back of the net for Redhawk goal number five!

Naperville Central gets its first DVC win of the season over Neuqua Valley by the score of 5-1.

