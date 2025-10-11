Naperville Central football pulls off overtime win over Metea Valley

It’s Homecoming weekend at Metea Valley as the Mustangs take the field looking to give their home fans a treat and keep their playoff hopes alive, sitting at 2-4. They welcome Naperville Central, who’s eager to pick up win number two on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Terry secures the first touchdown of the night for Metea Valley

On Metea’s second drive, Zoelen Terry takes the end around, finds the open gap, and he’s off and running for a 57-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

On the Mustangs’ next drive, they look to double that lead, but Matt Guerin makes the interception to give momentum back to the Redhawks.

The Redhawks extend their drive into the second quarter, but that suddenly ends because CJ Jordan strips Landon Nelson and it’s Mustang football.

Following the takeaway, Charlie Larson throws a bomb to Jordan, who’s also a receiver. Jordan is wide open and leaves everyone in the dust for a 72-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Metea.

Jackson Loth uses his arm to get the Redhawks back in it

Jackson Loth displays his arm as he passes to a streaking Mark Williams to get Central into scoring position.

Then Loth ends the drive by doing his thing and hits Dylan Martin for a crucial touchdown. Redhawks trail 14-7 at the half.

On Central’s first to start the second half, Loth swings it out to Kyle Clark, and he’ll do the rest by finishing in the endzone for six to tie the game at 14.

Still tied at 14 in the fourth quarter. Loth throws, but Caden Phillips snags the ball with one hand for the Mustang interception.

Metea drives down the field, and Marquis Brown runs for the go-ahead touchdown, and the black and gold retake the lead 21-14.

Overtime win over Metea Valley for Naperville Central

Late in the fourth quarter, Loth and the Hawks will not give up. He drops back and fires to Vince Bern, who makes the catch for the touchdown. This game is tied at 21, so we need overtime to decide a winner.

Hawks take the ball first, and it’s Loth finding an open Martin, who will do the rest and just gets into the endzone. Redhawks take their first lead of the contest at 28-21.

Metea takes the ball with Larson looking to keep the game alive. He rolls out looking for a target, but Eron Kennedy picks him off, and we have a winner. Naperville Central takes the 28-21 overtime win over Metea Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!