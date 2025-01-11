Naperville Central wrestling rolls over Metea Valley 76-6

Metea Valley wrestling celebrates Senior Night as the Mustangs look to grapple their way to a win over Naperville Central. The Redhawks soar in searching for a 4-0 DVC record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks rack up the points early

The first match shows James Ball from Naperville Central wrestling his first varsity match under the lights. His opponent is Riley Gallagher, and Ball makes the best of his debut by turning his opponent on his back and ending the 126-pound match via pin.

At 138 pounds Vince Bern from Central rides off the momentum by taking care of Viswaj Punyapu by tech fall.

It’s the same story at 150. Redhawk CJ Beirman takes on Lucas Lee, and he also wins his bout in tech fall mode.

Lucas Marcoux gets a pin for Metea Valley

To 157 pounds, where Yusuf Sikander from Central racks up early points on Lucas Marcoux despite not getting the pin. Later on, Marcoux reverses gears, and gets on top of Sikander, and wins the battle by pin. What a match for the Msutang.

Nic Olvera caps off a dominating night for Naperville Central

The final match is at 165 pounds, with Nic Olvera putting a cure by locking Jackson Wasson in the half-nelson. Olvera pins his opponent, and that caps off a dominating 76-6 win for Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!