Naperville North beats York to advance to the regional finals

The postseason begins for the Huskies of Naperville North as they take on the Dukes of York. The winner advances to the regional finals on Friday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s all Huskies in the early going

North gets it started on both ends of the floor as Bryce Welch secures the turnover, finds Luke Williams down the court and finishes the layup.

It’s Deja-Vu, but it’s the other way around as Williams grabs the rebound, picks his head up, and throws a nice pass to Welch underneath the basket.

The Huskies keep their foot on the gas, Cole Arl splits York defenders to go up for the layup, and Grant Montanari is there to finish the play. The Huskies lead the Dukes 12-4 after the first quarter.

York battles back before halftime

York needs some offense as Braden Richardson finds Brendan Molis on the baseline to get the basket.

Williams does it all here as he gathers the loose ball and takes it coast-to-coast, splitting the York defenders and putting another in a blender before finishing at the rim.

York continues to battle back as Kyle Waltz pulls up and knocks down the midrange jumper to narrow the deficit. The Huskies lead the Dukes 22-20 at halftime.

Huskies and York go back and forth in the second half

York comes out in the third quarter getting buckets as Simon Redfearn passes to Molis, who hits nothing but net from behind the arc.

Here, Williams kicks it out to Cole Arl, and he goes to work as he drives into the heart of the Dukes’ defense and somehow gets the layup to go in the paint.

The Huskies score off a turnover again as Williams heaves it downcourt to find Jacob Nolen as the basket.

The Dukes look to stay in the contest as they get a turnover where AJ Levine finds Waltz trailing, and he gets the easy basket.

Yet, the Huskies would close it out with Williams getting the steal and finishing the move with the emphatic slam dunk.

Naperville North takes down York 53-43 and advances to the regional finals, where they’ll face the Tigers of Wheaton Warrenville South.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!