Naperville North boys soccer scores a 1-0 win over Central

Naperville North boys soccer scores an away game against Naperville Central. The Naperville Central Redhawks are hosting a crosstown showdown against the visiting Naperville North Huskies for this boys soccer matchup. Both teams step onto the field undefeated in conference and aim to keep that streak going tonight, so let’s jump into the action. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Shots on goal in the first half showcase strong defense on both sides

Eight minutes into the game, Huskie Josh Pedersen is fighting to give his team an opening when he locates Brian Biederman for the shot. A good play that’s just off the mark, as we remain scoreless.

On the next Huskie possession, Pedersen takes the shot himself, and it’s thwarted by Redhawk goalie, Wiktor Kopecki, to keep the game knotted up at zero.

Now Central gets aggressive on offense as they go for teamwork on a bold shot, but Huskie goalie, Jack Bouska, comes up with the save with less than 20 minutes remaining in the first half.

Before the break, Naperville Central once again pushing on offense with Eli Jarrell taking a shot at the goal. Bouska with a diving save this time as we remain tied at zero going into the half.

Naperville North boys soccer scores in the second half

The Redhawks start the second half striking as Logan Godfrey takes a strong shot on Bouska, but the goalie deflects the ball for another Huskie save, as both teams fiercely fight to get on the scoreboard.

Now it’s Naperville North’s turn to press the offensive attack, as they work multiple header attempts before Sam Hess pushes to the goal, but Naperville Central goalie Kopecki stops the score again as we remain scoreless with 33 minutes remaining.

On the free kick attempt, Cam Brown locates Onkar Lidder for the Huskies’ first goal of the night! Naperville North boys soccer scores the free kick point which led to victory over Naperville Central 1-0. The Huskies are at home for their next matchup, hosting Wheaton Warrenville South. Meanwhile the Redhawks are on the road to face West Aurora.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!