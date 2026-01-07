Naperville North pulls ahead of Waubonsie Valley in boys basketball

Welcome back to boys basketball here in Naperville! Tonight, the Waubonsie Valley Warriors make the trek to Naperville North. The Warriors come in hot off of a tournament win against Lincoln Way East and seek to keep the winning momentum alive, with an upset win against the Huskies. Naperville North is also coming off of a dominant win over Evergreen Park. If the Huskies win tonight, they’ll maintain their undefeated conference record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North pulls ahead early in the game

The Warriors start fast as Kris Mporokoso attacks the Huskie defense for the layup, securing the opening points of the night. However, the Huskies are quick to respond. Max Steele fakes out Mporokoso on the shot attempt before he floats it in for North’s first points of the night.Steele lights up as he connects with back-to-back three-pointers, keeping the Huskie momentum going! Naperville North pulls ahead, leading 8-3 early in the first.

North builds momentum off of Steele’s offensive play as the Warriors leave Antonio Brown wide open for the three-pointer, and he knocks it down.

But the Warriors catch the Huskies sleeping on transition defense and Mporokoso knocks down his own wide-open three. Waubonsie trails at the end of the first, 8-14.

Starting the second now, Warrior Evan Malushi locates Mporokoso in the Huskie paint for a tough layup score, starting the new quarter strong.

North is quick to respond as Miles Okyne locates Steele for another long-range three-pointer, extending the Huskie lead.

The Warriors look for a quick response and get one from Kyler Payne as he muscles his way through Huskie defense for the stellar score. Payne finished the night with 19 points.

The Huskies fight back on offense as Steele assists Carson Laughlin for another score. North holds a 20-15 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Huskies’ offensive momentum secures victory

Just before halftime, Naperville North maintains a strong offense with Jake Victor lobbing it to Reid Montanari for the alley-oop score. North leads 28-17 at the break.

Waubonsie responds as Mporokoso locks in an and-one score to open the third.

Payne builds on Mporokoso’s energy, finding a sweet spot to score, securing the easy two points. Waubsonie Valley keeps the fight alive but trails 37-29 at the end of three

The Warriors take a shot, but the shot attempt is no good. No problem, as Payne dominates the offensive glass for the and one score to open the fourth quarter!

However, Naperville North pulls ahead with an acrobatic shot from Okyne to keep ahead for the remainder of the contest. Naperville North takes down Waubonsie Valley 46-41. Both teams will be on the road for their next DVC matchups this Thursday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!