Nazareth Academy handily defeats Benet Academy football

Nazareth Academy handily steps up to face off against Benet Academy. It’s senior night at Benedictine as the Benet Academy Redwings prep for the final home game of the season, and they welcome the Nazareth Academy Roadrunners. The visitors enter the game riding a four-game winning streak and a 6-1 record. In their matchup last season, Nazareth defeated Benet by a score of 54-12. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Opening interception for Benet Academy

On the opening drive of the game, Nazareth has already advanced past the 50-yard line. Jackson Faila fakes it to the back and then throws to his left, but Benet’s Dominik Tomala is there for the interception!

Later in the quarter, the Roadrunners moved the ball all the way to the one-yard line and Justin Watson finishes the drive with the first touchdown of the game. Nazareth goes up 7-0 midway through the first.

After another stop, the Roadrunners are back on the move. This is Charles Calhoun with the carry and evades multiple defenders and rumbles downfield for a 20-yard gain. Later in the drive, Dylan Wellner gets the handoff on the goal line and puts another one on the board for Nazareth. It’s now 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Now in the second quarter, this is Calhoun with another carry and this time he finds a seam up the middle and then cuts back to the left and no one is going to catch him. The third rushing touchdown of the game makes it 21-0 Nazareth.

With two minutes left in the half, the Roadrunners are at the 50. Faila is dropping back to pass and he has all day. He lets it fly deep he hits Jake Cestone in stride downfield. Nobody is near him as he cruises into the endzone, it’s now 28-0 heading into the break.

Nazareth Academy handily hangs on to the lead and secures the win

Fast-forward to the second half, Nazareth is up 35-0, but after this run of the middle by Calhoun, the Roadrunners extend their lead to 42-0 midway through the third quarter.

With the game in hand, the Redwings are looking for another score Diomede throws the fade to Ben Albert in the corner of the endzone and he secures the contested catch. That’s the second touchdown for Benet, but Nazareth Academy handily takes this one 42-14, advancing to 7-1 on the season.

