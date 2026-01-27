Neuqua secures victory over Central as Cole Kelly secures 1,000 points

Even though the schools were closed due to extreme temperatures, the DVC showdown between Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley is still on! The Wildcats come into this game boasting a 16-game win streak, which includes a 65-38 victory over the Redhawks at Naperville Central. The Redhawks enter tonight’s game fresh off a 20-point victory over Plainfield North. Let’s start off the face off! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks and Wildcats start the game tied up at 9-9

Early in the first, Cole Kelly shows off a slick behind-the-back dribble before dishing it to Mason Martin for three, and he knocks it down. Neuqua jumps out to 7-3 lead in the opening minutes.

On the other end, the Redhawks free up T.J. Hillman in the corner, and he sends it through. With that, Naperville Central ties the game at 9-9, prompting a quick Neuqua Valley timeout.

Nearing the end of the first, Kelly goes one-on-one with his defender, rises up, and drains the contested three-pointer. That one extends the Wildcat lead to 15-9.

Now in the second quarter, Nate Abrahamson attempts a three-pointer from the top of the key, but Kelly gets a hand on it. Luke Balgro recovers it, throws it downcourt to Kelly, and he drills another three. This 14-0 run gives the Wildcats a 23-9 lead.

Later in the quarter, Neuqua continues to put pressure on the Redhawks’ zone defense. This time, Arshil Khimani has the open look, and he sinks another deep shot. The three-point attack from the Wildcats gives them a 32-11 lead.

Neuqua secures victory over Central as Wildcat Cole Kelly secures 1,000 points

After a Central miss, Neuqua is on the run again. Kelly advances the ball, tosses it back to Martin, and he connects with yet another bucket from downtown. This is the sixth three-pointer of the half for Martin, which puts the Wildcats up 38-13.

Moments later, T.J. Hillman has the ball in transition, and he penetrates all the way into the restricted area. He’s able to get the hoop plus the foul. After the free throw, it’s 38-16 Neuqua.

Nearing the end of the half, Abrahamson steps into this shot from deep, and it’s nothing but net. A couple of quick buckets by Central reduce the lead, but they face a large deficit heading into the half.

Neuqua Valley continues the attack in the second half. With seconds left, Darius Brockington races past the defense, pulls up, and swishes the three just before time expires. That one makes it 47-23 going into the fourth. Neuqua secures victory 73-48, as Cole Kelly eclipses the 1,000-point mark in what is just his sophomore season.

