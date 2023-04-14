Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse prevails against Naperville North

The DVC Boys Lacrosse season is officially underway as the Huskies of Naperville North face the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley. Both squads are having impressive starts to their respective campaigns in non-conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua Valley and Naperville North go back and forth in the first half

After an early Neuqua goal, Junior attacker Cary George does it all himself here as he spins a defender and gets his shot off that finds the net—making it 2-0 Wildcats in the first few minutes of the game.

Naperville North would tie it up here as Mattix Groves sling the ball into the back of the net. The game is level at 2-2 after the first quarter.

The second quarter would begin in North’s favor as Luke Chionis scores to put Naperville North ahead 4-2.

Yet, the Wildcats would answer back as circles around the goal weaving through two Huskie defenders and scoring through the contact to tie the game up at 4-4.

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse cranks up the scoring in the second half

The Huskies, though, once again take the lead as Luke Chionis fires the ball into the net, giving North the lead and momentum up 6-5 going into halftime.

The Wildcats came out storming in the second half. Jonah Frank once again finds himself in front of the goal making no mistake as the Wildcats regain the lead 7-6.

The Wildcats put the game to bed as Gramza attacks the Huskie defense, his shot is initially saved, but he buries it on the follow-up.

Neuqua Valley wins on Huskie turf 13-8, earning their first DVC victory of the season.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!