Neuqua Valley comes up short in their season ender against Lockport

Welcome back to some Friday night lights action. Tonight is the final game for the Neuqua Valley Wildcats after being eliminated from playoff contention last week with a loss against Sandburg. Despite the loss, the Wildcats have the shot to finish their season strong with a home win tonight. The Porters look to stay in playoff shape after comfortably defeating Metea Valley last week, and look to remain strong tonight with a final regular-season victory before their playoff run. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lockport offense comes out strong in the first half

The Wildcats’ first offensive drive is starting strong as Andy Barkley powers through the defense for a Wildcats first down on his first carry of the night.

Neuqua offense continues to feed Barkley as he inches closer to a 1,000-yard rushing season. However, the Wildcats’ drive would end with them scoring the first points of the night off a Michael Creedon field goal as Neuqua leads 3-0 early in the first.

The Porters look to test the Wildcats deep on their first possession, but it’s Wildcat senior, Colton Malta, on the pass break up, shutting down the airwaves for the Porters. The Wildcats get the Porters to third down, looking to get off the field, but Brendan Mecher scrambles to the Porter sideline for a massive gain for the Porters, setting them up in redzone territory.

Mecher’s gain is what the Porters needed as Christopher Miller rushes through the Neuqua defense for the first touchdown of the night. Lockport leads 6-3 after a missed PAT. The porters force a Neuqua Punt and have possession. The offense tries to stay hot as Mecher passes it to Adam Kozak, and he takes care of the rest, just one man to beat, and he scores for Lockport, extending their lead to 13-3 at the end of the first quarter.

To start the second quarter, the Porters already find themselves in the red zone, building off their momentum from the first quarter. Mecher calls his own number on the keeper as he scores another touchdown for Lockport. Porters lead 20-3.

Neuqua Valley comes up short despite comeback efforts

Lockport forces another Neuqua punt and gains offensive possession. Mecher calls his own number again, but is swarmed in the backfield by multiple wildcat defenders looking for a spark in the defense.

The porters would gain the loss back as it’s the Mecher to Miller connection on the screen pass for another Porter first down. Miller’s run would lead to a Rayden Cherco rushing touchdown as Lockport is in complete control, leading 27-3.

The Wildcats look to put up some points before the half and look to strike downfield, but Colton Benaitis intercepts it as the Porters hold a commanding 27-3 at the half.

Wildcat Andy Barkley breaks 1,000 yards

The Wildcats put up their first touchdown of the night due to a Barkley rushing touchdown. But Barkley’s touchdown wouldn’t be enough as the Wildcats were defeated 41-17 despite their comeback efforts. Barkley would go on to become Neuqua Valley’s first 1,000-yard rusher this season, the first time this has happened for the Wildcats since 2012. This concludes a great season for Neuqua Valley Wildcats football program. Congratulations to the players and coaching staff on an exciting and thrilling run.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!