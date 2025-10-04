Neuqua Valley defeats Homewood Flossmoor for the first time in program history

Neuqua Valley defeats rivals in the DVC, but tonight’s matchup is against the Homewood Flossmoor Vikings. The Vikings come in tonight after being defeated last week by Sandburg 31-7. The Wildcats, however, come off an impressive victory last week against the Metea Valley Mustangs and seek to upset the Vikings with a win for the first time in program history. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Due to a fumbled punt return by the Wildcats, the Vikings start in plus territory as Rahsaan Coleman connects with Joaquin Jordan for a nice run after the catch.

Coleman locates Xavier Pratt in the back corner for a Viking touchdown, Homewood leads 7-0.

The Wildcats are quick to respond, and on their first drive, Drake Mennecke connects to a wide receiver, William Kallsh, to tie things up at seven after a successful PAT. Neuqua gets Flossmoor to third down. The Vikings aren’t shaken as Coleman connects with Jordan, who takes it all the way for another Homewood touchdown. They lead 14-7 with two and a half remaining in the first.

On the Wildcats’ next possession, Mennecke fakes the toss and quickly locates Ben Stefanski for another touchdown. We are tied up at 14 to end the first quarter.

To open the second quarter, the Vikings look to keep the offense going strong, but it’s picked off by Pierce Stevens, giving the Wildcats excellent field position. Stevens’ interception would then lead to a Mennecke rushing touchdown, putting the wildcats ahead for the first time tonight, 21-14.

The Vikings quickly work their way downfield. Coleman locates an open Kourtney Smith out of the backfield, as we’re tied at 21 with seven minutes remaining in the second.

Neuqua is back inside the red zone after some fierce running from Stevens. His hard running leads to another Mennecke to Stefanski touchdown, extending the Wildcat lead.

Just before the half, the Wildcats manage to force a Viking punt, and the blue and gold offense is looking for points and finds seven as Mennecke connects with Kallsh, his second of the night, as Neuqua holds a commanding 25-21 lead at the half.

But it’s not over, and the Vikings don’t go down without a fight as they quickly work their way into the red zone. Coleman locates DeJuan Taylor. Homewood Flossmoor now trails 27-35.

The Vikings keep fighting, but the Wildcats fight harder as Mennecke fakes the keeper and he locates a wide-open Joshua Repmann for the Neuqua final touchdown of the night. Neuqua Valley defeats Homewood Flossmoor for the first time in program history, 42-27. The Wildcats host the Naperville North Huskies next week.

