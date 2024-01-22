Neuqua Valley hockey wins senior night in a shootout over the Warriors hockey club

It’s senior night for both the Warriors hockey club and Neuqua Valley. The Warriors have already secured the top seed for the Illinois West playoffs while Neuqua is looking to move up in the standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Evan Ziegler opens up the scoring for the Warriors in the first period

Starting the game with the puck on the stick of Trey Adams as he lets it run through his legs putting a backhand shot on net. That’s saved and covered by Andrew Fichtel.

The Warriors turn on attack. Luke Peters has a shot from the point that goes through traffic but Aidan Wysoglad finds it and makes the save.

Just under eight minutes to go in the first. Finnegan O’Toole plays a long stretch pass to Evan Ziegler who makes his way in between two defenders before shooting and scoring. The senior captain gives the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

Time winding down in the period. Jack Boehmke drops the puck back to Jacob Deutsch in between the circles as his shot rings off the post. Neuqua trails by one going into the second.

Alex Baer ties the game for the Wildcats heading into the third period

Neuqua starts the second period on the attack. Jacob Deutsch toe drags past a defender getting a backhand shot on net but Andrew Fichtel is equal to it making the save.

13 minutes to go in the second now. Chase Rosenberg throws a puck out in front and through a mad scramble Alex Baer is able to pock the puck past Fichtel tying this game up at one.

The Warriors and Neuqua Valley head to overtime after a scoreless third period

Jumping into the third period. Nicholas Leleu has a shot from the point but Fichtel soaks it up making the save.

Bringing the puck back down the ice is Ethan Newburg who centers to Joe Pijanowski whose one-time shot is soaked up by Grady Sulkin.

The Warriors are still threatening. Pijanowski feeds the puck to Elijah Houlihan who goes forehand backhand but Sulkin makes the save.

Back and forth we go. Chase Rosenberg has a shot saved by Andrew Fichtel but the rebound is loose in the crease before the Warriors can clear the danger. We head to overtime all tied at one.

Chase Rosenberg wins it for Neuqua Valley in the shootout

Midway through overtime, Michael McClain wins the race down the board carrying the puck in getting a shot off but he’s denied by the right pad of Sulkin. That will send us to a sudden death shootout.

Shooting for the Warriors is Evan Ziegler as he stick handles his way in on net but his backhand effort goes wide.

To win it for Neuqua is Chase Rosenberg. He slowly brings the puck in looking to make a move, he looks to mishandle it but it doesn’t matter as the puck trickles through the pads of Fichtel.

Neuqua Valley hockey wins it in a shootout over the Warriors by a score of 2-1.

