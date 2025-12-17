Neuqua Valley pulls ahead of Metea Valley in boys basketball

Neuqua Valley pulls ahead of the competition, leading into this Friday night faceoff between the valleys. Neuqua Valley travels to Metea Valley for a boys basketball matchup. Neuqua enters tonight’s showdown with a three-game winning streak, while Metea has a chance to build off of a victory against Proviso West from their previous game. Let’s jump in. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Marcus Wallace jr gets a slam dunk to start off competition for Metea

Starting the competition off with a Mustang possession. Marcus Brewell sends it to Christopher Jordan for the Metea Valley offensive maneuver, which sees Emannuel Miller attacking the basket but sneaking it to Marcus Wallace jr, for a power slam dunk and Metea’s first score of the night to tie it at two.

Metea keeps the offense going, but Andrew Hoffman secures a rebound to Carter Coviello. It’s a quick pass to Cole Kelly for a three-pointer that gives Neuqua the lead. Wildcats are up 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Neuqua is pushing to pull ahead. A Wildcat layup attempt is met with some big defense from Mustang Christopher Jordan. This gets Metea Valley the ball, and Brewell sinks the shot for two points on the board. Mustangs now lead 13-12.

Into the second quarter, the Wildcats get the lead but the Mustangs keep fighting

The Wildcats continue to push, and it pays off as they get ahead, and keep gaining. Here’s Wildcat Coviello charging on offense with the throw to Alexander Valle for a nice bucket to put the score at 20-16, Neuqua Valley.

Another attack from Coviello as he nabs the ball from Metea and has a clear court for a quick cash-in. Neuqua now ahead by eight.

In quarter three, Metea Valley is fighting back with some stellar teamwork. Tre Watkins sends it to Koi Young, who launches it to Emmanuel Miller, to secure the three-pointer.

Moments later, Miller strikes again, knocking the ball loose to steal it away from the Wildcats, and it’s a big jump to lock in another two points for the black and gold! Mustangs build momentum as they trail 35-43.

Neuqua Valley pulls ahead of Metea Valley with the help of Cole Kelly’s stellar performance

We’re into the fourth quarter now, and Neuqua Valley leads 66-57, looking to capitalize. Wildcat Danny Mikuta sends it to Kelly, who leaps to a massive dunk! Continuing Kelly’s stellar performance on the night.

He’s not the only Wildcat sinking baskets. Mason Martin has possession, sees an opening, and charges for a pump fake to two points, keeping the blue and gold ahead 70-59.

Neuqu Valley keeps that momentum on their side to claim victory over Metea Valley, with a final score of 73-62. Metea Valley plays Yorkville for their next matchup while Neuqua will face off against Lyons next, followed by a conference showdown against crosstown rival Waubonsie Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!