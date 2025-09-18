Neuqua Valley tees off to victory against Metea Valley in a boys golf DVC matchup

It’s a battle of the valleys at Tamarack Golf Course as Neuqua Valley tees off against Metea Valley. The Wildcats are looking to bounce back after their loss to Naperville North , while Metea enters today after a close win against Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Starting off with the second group on the first hole, Neuqua’s Connor Rodebaugh approaching the green. Rodebaugh’s approach shot bounces near the hole and rolls onto the green with an opportunity for a birdie. That opportunity is seized and he walks off the green with a birdie on the scorecard.

Mustang Kaiden Shah works with an approach shot just short of the green and gets a nice chip, setting himself up near the pin for a par putt. Neuqua Valley tees off and golfer Drew Allen hits a beautiful shot, landing on the green. Allen starts his day off strong after he finishes the first hole with a par. Starting off strong for the Mustangs, Logan Ray secures the birdie on the first hole.

Chung of Neuqua Valley tees off, then putts for birdie

Driving over to the par five fifth hole. Wildcat Braden Chung putting for birdie. It’s a fantastic long putt, but it curves wide. Chung uses this putt to sink par and finish the round with a final score of 37, a tie with Rodebaugh for the best score of Neuqua. Putting on the same hole, here’s Mustang Alex Reed, and his putt travels narrow to the right of the hole. He sinks the next putt and finishes with a top-three score for Metea and an ending score of 44.

Moving on over to par three, hole six. Neuqua’s Tegan Clancy. Clancy’s putt comes up short as he taps it in on his next swing. The Wildcat finishes his day with a score of 44.

Ray and Shah finish strong for Metea Valley, butthe Wildcats claim victory

Ending the day with a par four on the ninth hole. Shah finishes with this great putt for par. The Mustang locks in a score of 42, the second best score for the Black and Gold. Neuqua Valley tees off and player Drew Allen looks to finish strong with this putt. Allen ends his day how it started, tapping in this putt for par. His final score is 42, the third best for the Wildcats. Logan Ray ends his amazing day with a par putt. Ray secures a score of 40, the best of the day for Metea Valley.

After his approach shot went just past the green, Wildcat Tanner Mallot putting for par. Mallot buries his putt for par and finishes his day with a final score of 44.

Neuqua Valley gets the win over Metea Valley, 151-171. Wildcats Braden Chung and Connor Rodebaugh finish with the best scores of the day, tied with a round of 37.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!