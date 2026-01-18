Neuqua Valley wrestles away a conference win over Waubonsie Valley

Kicking off the new year with wrestling at Waubonsie Valley High School, the Warriors run to the mat for a DVC competition against Neuqua Valley. Both teams faced each other last year, with the Wildcats dominating the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

There are two matches for the girls, with the first one at 115 pounds. Wildcat Alina Leonova defends the Lily Olsen takedown attempt. The remainder of the match is in favor of Leonova as she gets a pin on her opponent.

At 170 pounds, Dezirae Kelly from Waubonsie goes double leg mode on Lakshmi Palepu of Neuqua Valley. The last match for the girls sees Kelly closing things out for the pin.

CJ Gordon starts Neuqua’s night with a pin

Going to the boys’ match at 126 pounds, CJ Gordon performs a feisty single-leg takedown in WWE style on Prince Khan of Waubonsie Valley. Both opponents lock in as Gordon puts the Prince to sleep and wishes him goodnight via pinfall.

The Warriors go to work at 132 pounds. Nate Duffield locks up Brody Nelson of Neuqua and throws him down for three points. Duffield tries to go for the single-leg takedown but decides to use his whole body and gets on top of Nelson. Duffield uses the half nelson and gets the pin on Brody Nelson.

Up next at 138 pounds, it’s Mark Romiti of Waubonsie and Wildcat Marcus Diaz. Diaz attempts a double leg takedown, but Romiti doesn’t make it easy on his opponent. Diaz eventually gets the takedown points and takes the match by 10-1 major decision.

To 150 pounds, where Wildcat Max Ridges sweeps the single leg on Desmond Stribley for some early points. Later in the match, Stribley activates reverse mode on Ridges, and he’s got him in the headlock, which helps Stribley to a win via fall.

Chase Nailos of Waubonsie drives in on Giuseppe Caprio at 165 pounds. Nailos looks for more, but Caprio flips the script and gets on top of Nailos. This match extends into the third period, where Caprio seals the deal by pinning Nailos.

The Warriors end the night with good vibes

At 175 pounds, Lucas Pretkelis from Waubonsie doesn’t quite pin Filip Velisavljevic, but he piles up the points wins by tech fall.

The final match of the night is at 285. Wildcat Lang Cui trips Waubonsie’s Leo Hobson to the mat. Hobson goes for the reverse and puts Cui on his back to close out the night with a pin. Both teams come out strong in this matchup, but it’s Neuqua Valley winning the exciting competition on the mats, 42-32 over Waubonsie.

