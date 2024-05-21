Providence boys volleyball wins Regional Quarterfinal against Waubonsie

13-seed Providence Catholic boys volleyball takes on 20-seed Waubonsie Valley in an IHSA Regional Quarterfinal. The Warriors went 3-5 this season in the DVC, while Providence was 6-1 in the Chicago Catholic League. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley and Providence start the first set tied at 10

The action gets started with offense from the Celtics, as Ethan Matton gets the kill.

The offense continues as Providence uses a freeball to set up their middle Kaden Kaczmarek. The middle puts down a kill and the Celtics take a 3-1 lead.

Micheal Johnson gets the Warriors offensive attack going, as he places a roll shot kill in the middle of the Celtics side of the court.

After being down 10-7, the Warriors call a timeout. They would respond with three straight points including a block from Rohan Ambavaram as it tied the game at 10.

Andrew Lubinski serves five straight aces for Providence boys volleyball

Providence Catholic libero Andrew Lubinski serves five straight aces as the WV serve receive is out of system. The Celtics lead grows to four, 15-11.

Amaury Ruffin’s kill brings the Warriors to within two as they trail 20-18 late in the first set.

The serves from the Celtics set the tone, Sean Dovin serves up the seventh of the set as the Celtics take the set one win 25-19.

The second set starts just like the first with back-and-forth play

WV starts set two with more energy and Peter Ivanov’s tip kills ties the game at two early on.

Amr Alomari gets a big block for the Warriors as they take a 9-7 lead. It would result in a Providence Catholic timeout.

Providence Catholic out of the timeout would go on a run. Jackson Fowler from the outside tools a kill for the Celtics as they trail 9-7.

To tie the game at 10, Lubinksi’s pancake attempt is successful as it helps the Celtics win the point.

Back and forth in the second set, Ivanov gets yet another tip kill. It places the Warriors ahead 14-13 as the teams exchange leads.

It’s Fowler’s number being called on late in the second set. Another kill for him from the right-side position puts the Celtics back up 16-15.

Tied at 20 the Warriors pushing to force a third set get more help from Alomari. His kill gets past the single block from the Celtics as they stay neck and neck.

Providence Catholic boys volleyball pull ahead thanks to the serving

Getting closer to 25, Benjamin Walts doesn’t get the kill to go, but he answers with a block, and it puts WV up 22-21.

It was yet again the serving from Providence Catholic that ignited the late set two push. The Warriors scrambling would still get the ball over but Nicholas Krabbe sets over a setter dump to complete the match 25-22. The Celtics win in straight sets and advance to the Regional Semifinal.