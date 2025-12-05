Naperville Central boys bowling picks up crucial DVC win over The Valley’s

Naperville Central boys bowling won its previous matchup over DeKalb on Tuesday, and now keeps the DVC action going at home against The Valley’s. Both teams are hungry for another conference win with the conference tournament just a month away. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Pfile, Rottersman, and Moranchek start strong for the Redhawks

Redhawk Grayson Pfile starts off strong as he tightropes his shot down the lane and collects the strike as part of a 236 in game one.

Joining him in the 200 club is Ian Rottersman, as the lefty two-hander has plenty of zip on this strike shot as part of a 233 to start his evening.

The Valley’s join in with Anders Moranchek, who throws a blazer down left for Brooklyn. It looks like he gets just nine, but the 10-pin just falls to give him the strike. His best score of the day is a 120 in game one.

Brody Kot also has corner pin swag. His shot is right in pocket, but the 10-pin still stands, but as he walks back, a rolling pin knocks it down as he gets the strike for The Valleys.

Blake Amptmann gives momentum to the Redhawks as his shot is directly on target and bashes down the pins’ Christmas party for a strike. He breathes a sigh of relief back to the sidelines as part of a 176 in game one.

Bradley Oldham fights back as he tosses a slow roll down the left side. The shot is light in the pocket, but a sliding pin ping pongs off the side wall and takes out the six-pin. He ends with a 402 series.

Brandon Blitek shines in game two as his shot boomerangs up the right side and is Johnny on spot for a strike. He collects the value meal special at 199 to end the game.

Bringing the hype for the Valley’s is senior Shane Arteaga. This shot by him is a pie right in the face, but he sees the back three topple like LEGO towers for the strike and drums up a perfect celebration afterwards.

Josh Newcom, keeps the Central advantage in game two as his slow roll gets back to the pocket for the mark as part of a 230 score to finish the game.

Naperville Central boys bowling wins over the Vallies

Sean Mulvey also rolls a strong second game. Looking to make it interesting, Mulvey throws it right on point and collects the 3-10 split spare pickup to keep his game clean.

A few frames later, he goes back on strike mode and collects all 10 for the mark. He gets high fives all around as part of a 213 in game two.

But the Valley’s remain hyped with Tyler Nuno. This shot is on target but just leaves up the nine-pin; however, he gets an early Christmas gift as a messenger takes down the pin for a strike.

Nuno goes again, this time it’s off target, and he thinks it’s done, but the ball hooks back to pocket, and he is gifted another strike ending with a 409 on the day.

The booms keep coming for the Valley’s as their top bowler on the day is Ryker Quatrini. Quatrini brings plenty of fireworks as he ends game three with a 226 and overall series of 611.

The Redhawks begin to fly away in game three, first Grayson Pfile is again on target, delivering another strike as part of a 610 overall series.

But leading the day on the charts is Ian Rottersman. He caps off game three with an impressive run, culminating in a 258 final score and a 704 series to round out the day to lead all bowlers. It’s all a part of Naperville Central boys bowling winning 2,990-2,179 over The Valley’s. It’s the 17th straight DVC win for Central as the Hawks face Naperville North next Tuesday. The Valley’s also play on Tuesday against DeKalb.

