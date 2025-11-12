The Valleys topple Naperville North boys’ bowling to start the season

The Valleys topple Naperville North as it’s time to hit the lanes for boys’ bowling in Naperville, with The Valleys hosting the Huskies. The Valleys are a District 204 Co-Op made up of Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley, and Neuqua Valley. Last season, the Co-Op claimed their program’s first-ever win against Naperville North, which means it’ll either be a repeat for them or a comeback for the Huskies in this showdown, with teams looking to build momentum early in the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nuno starts strong for the Valley’s with a stellar strike

The Valley’s Tyler Nuno is setting the tone early with the swift strike down the right side. Nuno goes on to finish the first game with a high of 195 points.

Husky Nathan Adams returns the favor with a strike off his own down the middle.

More Valley momentum as Anders Moranchek gets his first strike of the night. Moranchek finishes the first game with a score of 190.

Later on, North’s Anderson Karkkainen walks to his spot and throws it down along the right side for the strike!

Brody Kot fires back for the Valley’s with a powerful strike down the middle!

Moranchek is now up, and his ball stays true to the center lane for another Valley strike!

Ryker Quatrini bowls for the Co-Op now, as his ball curves back towards the center and the pins fall one by one for the strike. Quatrini finishes the second game with a score of 182, his best game of the night.

In the final game of the night, North’s Nathan Adams starts off with a stellar strike. Adams goes on to finish the night with a score of 175, his best of the night.

Down the stretch, North’s Mulligan has the hot hand, getting his fifth strike in a row in the tenth frame. The Husky finishes with a 197, the best score of the night.

Tyler Nuno closes out the night for the Valley’s with another strike. Nuno finishes off his night with a score of 181.

The Valleys get the victory over Naperville North once again, 2,405 to 2,272, securing a great conference win to open the season.

