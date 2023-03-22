Warriors pick up first boys water polo conference win against Metea Valley

After a 1-1 stretch in the previous week, Waubonsie Valley boys water polo swims into enemy territory with a 7-1 record, and is in search of that first conference win, the next test comes against Metea Valley who sits at 3-2 on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley makes a splash in the early going

Warriors are up 1-0 but then Sam Sinzheimer aims his shot and just gets that ball in the goal to tie it up.

Then the visitors in green take it right to the net with an aggressive Aidan Meagher wet shot.

3-1 Waubonsie water polo in the second quarter and Daniel Niv does it all himself by dribbling and scoring to extend the lead over Metea.

Mustangs pass it around while on the attack until Youssef El-Touny catches PJ Bartzen off guard with a goal to cut the deficit in half, down 4-2.

Cam Censullo adds on to the score fest

Quiet start for Cam Censullo but he just needs a goal to wake up so he gambles from long distance and it’s good.

Warriors want more scoring before halftime so Ben Meier come on down. Waubonsie takes an 8-2 lead at the break.

Mustangs start strong in the third period

Metea turns it around in the third. It’s El Touny again with another goal to bring his team within five.

Next time around the, the Mustangs punch it another one wfrom Sinzheimer as he and El Touny score all of Metea’s goals in the game. Metea inches a bit closer down 9-5.

The green and gold shut the door

Jude Caruso steals back the momentum for Waubonsie by looking for someone to share the ball with, but instead he just throws it in himself.

Censullo searches for a target so he gets the ball to his best friend Charlie Dorhan, who scores to increase the Warrior lead.

Waubonsie is bale to pull away by going on an 8-0 run to seal the game. Censullo concludes his seven goal night with the dagger shot.

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo take the win over Metea Valley 17-6.

