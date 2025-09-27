Waubonsie Valley falls to undefeated Lincoln Way West in a Football matchup

Waubonsie Valley falls into Friday night light action! Tonight’s matchup is the Waubonsie Valley Warriors hosting the Lincoln Way West Warriors. West looks to keep its undefeated season intact after defeating Lincoln Way Central 17-12.

Waubonsie is still seeking their first win of the season and looks for it tonight, with an upset win against an undefeated West. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s Warriors vs. Warriors, but Waubonsie strikes first

Waubonsie looks to get the offense going as Ishmaiah Elliot has a nice carry for some yardage. The Valley Warriors are faced with a third and long. The offense holds the line as their quarterback throws a 45+ yard strike up the seam for tonight’s first touchdown of the night. Waubonsie leads 7-0 early in the first.

The Warriors keep the offense rolling after their defense forces a punt. Elliot sets the tone for the offense in the rushing attack, putting Waubonsie in the red zone, that much closer to more points on the scoreboard.

Valley Warrior, Brayden Hostetler powers through West’s defense, getting the touchdown and extending their lead to 14-0 with less than three and a half minutes remaining in the first

Lincoln Way West looks to get some energy flowing as Grant Tustin connects with wide receiver Ethan Swanson for a significant gain, sparking momentum for their offense Swanson’s gain is what West needed as Jimmy Talley Jr. muscles his way through Waubonsie’s defense. He secures West’s first touchdown of the night! They trail 7-14 at the end of the first.

West plays stout defense, forcing Waubonsie to take three points on their previous drive, leading 17-14. West attempts to get some offense going as Tustin connects with Swanson again for a big gain on second and medium. Swansons’ reception is the momentum the Warrior offense needed as Talley Jr scores his second touchdown on the night, but trails 17-14 at the half.

Waubonsie Valley falls to Lincoln Way West in the end

Both teams show intense defense in the third quarter, but it’s Lincoln Way West that comes to a third down. Tustin locates the open receiver, and is met immediately by Hostetler for a big stop, leading to West taking the field goal to tie the game at 17 to end the third quarter.

This one is all Lincoln Way West as it’s Talley Jr who burst through Waubonsie’s defense for the night’s final touchdown. Waubonsie Valley falls to Lincoln Way West 27-17, keeping them scoreless the remainder of the second half. Waubonsie Valley stays home next week, taking on Normal West, while Lincoln Way West stays on the road and takes on DeKalb.

