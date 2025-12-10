Waubonsie Valley wins a thriller against Metea Valley boys basketball

Waubonsie Valley wins a thriller in this early-season battle of the valleys. Waubonsie Valley boys basketball takes on Metea Valley. So far this season, both teams are 2-1, with tonight being their first DVC matchup. The Warriors are looking to bounce back after their loss to Lyons. Metea Valley look to start a win streak after their close win against Hinsdale Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The battle starts early as both teams stay on the offensive

The Mustangs recover the loose ball on the fast break and look to reset the offense. Metea’s Marcus Brewell pump fakes before passing to Marcus Wallace Jr, who spins past the Warrior defense for the slam!

Waubonsie turns up their defensive intensity as Metea’s Emmannuel Miller and Tre Watkins pass the ball back and forth. Watkins catches the pass and knocks down the trey ball. Early in the first, Metea leads 5-2.

Later in the quarter, Warrior Terell Horton Jr takes the screen from Kyler Payne. Horton Jr slings the rock to Payne, who knocks down the three.

Waubonsie’s Kris Mporokoso drives into the lane from the top of the key and gets past the Mustang defense, and lays it up and in over the tough Mustang defense. At the end of the first, we’re tied up at 14.

Early in the second, the Metea offense shows off their swift ball movement as Collin Booker converts the corner three to retake the lead for the Mustangs, 17-14.

Moments later, Waubonsie’s Mporokoso looks to attack the one-on-one defense. The Warrior steps into his shot and knocks down the three-pointer to tie the game at 17-17.

Tre Watkins secures the rebound for Metea and brings it up the court. He pulls up at the top of the arch and hits the three-point shot. Metea leads 20-17 with 5:53 left in the second.

Now, Kyler Payne with Waubonsie is looking to set up the offense. After an Mporokoso screen, Payne gets into the lane and lays it in.

With the second quarter winding down, Watkins secures the rebound and pushes the pace. The Mustangs float it up and in over the defense to extend the Metea Valley lead, 28-19, going into the second half.

Into the third quarter, the Metea offense finds Wallace Jr in the post. He avoids the block and hits the tough post hook.

Later in the quarter, Cason Wright starts to catch fire and knocks down his second three of the quarter. With that, Metea now leads 32-30 with 1:55 left in the third.

Moments later, Waubonsie secures the rebound as Mporokoso turns on the speed. The Warrior attacks the basket and converts the layup to tie the game at 32.

Another buzzer-beater situation for the black and gold as Watkins dribbles the ball up the court. He pulls up from the logo and knocks down the shot as time expires. Going into the final quarter, Waubonsie leads 37-35.

Mporokoso attacks the basket however, Metea’s Koi Young forces the Warrior to pick up his dribble. Mporokoso pump fakes and goes for the fadeaway jumper and gets a friendly bounce.

The Mustang offense goes back to Wallace Jr in the post. He gets the post hook to drop as Metea trails 39-38.

Waubonsie Valley wins a thriller with their final scoring run of the night

Approaching the halfway mark of the quarter, Warrior Kris Mporokoso gets the block, and the Waubonsie secures the rebound. Waubonsie’s Kyler Payne swings the ball up court to Senior Cason Wright to knock down the trey ball. The Warriors go on a 7-1 run, leading 46-39.

Wallace Jr recovers the loose ball for Metea, giving them a second chance. Metea passes the ball around the court and finds Watkins as he connects from three. The Mustangs have life, trailing 48-44 with 1:33 left.

After two missed Warrior free throws, down by two, Metea Valley has one last chance. Mustangs inbound to Tre Watkins, who goes for the win but is unable to knock down the shot.

Waubonsie Valley improves to 3-1 on the season as they hang on for the victory against Metea Valley, final score 48-46.

