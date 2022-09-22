Boys Soccer Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 09.20.22

Neuqua Valley boys soccer hosts Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the game ends in a tie due to weather. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s another Tuesday night DVC conference matchup at Neuqua Valley High School as the Wildcats host the Metea Valley Mustangs. Both teams were on the losing end in conference play last week and look to get their seasons back on track as we push towards the playoffs.

First Half

First half, Mustangs with possession. Erick Mena’s cross goes into the box towards his teammate Jasiel Flores, but his shot goes into the hands of Neuqua Valley boys soccer goalkeeper Nick Varrone.

Corner kick for the Mustangs as the cross from Mena goes to his teammate. He tries to volley the shot, but Varrone makes the save and his defenders are able to clear the ball away.

After Michael Senese scores to give Metea the 1-0 lead, it’s a Free Kick for the Wildcats as Derek Sisbarro crosses his shot towards the box and Ege Tunar is right there to tap the shot in, but it goes wide.

Another chance for the equalizer as Thomas Melvin recieves the ball from Sisbarro. He challenges the Mustang defenders, gets an opening and tries to chip the ball towards Tunar, but Mustang goalkeeper Orlando Velazquez is there to scoop up the ball.

Next play, Michael Senese tries to double the Mustang lead, but Varrone steps up to make the save. Wildcats down 1-0 at halftime.

Second Half

In the second half, Garrett Lee with possession as he challenges the Mustang defender and makes a nice spin move. He passes the ball to Tunar and finds Thomas Melvin who taps the ball into the back of the net for the equalizer. Due to lightning in the area, the game ends during the second half and won’t be rescheduled so the final score is a tie at 1-1.

