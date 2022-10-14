Boys Soccer Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 10.12.22

Naperville Central boys soccer travels to Metea Valley where the Redhawks come away with the victory over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

On a cold and rainy Tuesday evening, the Redhawks of Naperville Central boys soccer travel to Metea Valley to face the Mustangs.

First Half

Early in the first half, we see a nice long save from Naperville Central’s Austin Waite, preventing Metea Valley’s first goal.

Later on in the first half, Nathan Kwon is seeking the first goal for the Redhawks. Unfortunately, the his shot attempt is saved by goalkeeper Orlando Velazquez.

It is still raining during the first half when Chase Adams passes it to Joey LoDuca and he shoots it bottom corner to finally get the Redhawks on the board. That makes it 1-0.

As the rain continues to come down, Adams looks to extend the lead, but his shot goes wide left of the post.

Power Outage

About 18 minutes into the first half, there is a power outage, which forces the game to be postponed to the next day.

Game Resumes The Next Day in the Second Half

So, we resume the game late in the first half with Michael Senese lofting the ball towards the net and Erick Mena is there on the header to tie the game at one with nine seconds left.

In the second half, Sean O’Reilly on the corner kick and the ball finds the head of Josh Weigel to give the Redhawks a 2-1 lead.

Another goal comes from Chase Adams as Joey LoDuca finds him in front of the net and he’s able to guide it in. After all that, Naperville Central is able to come away with the 3-1 victory on the road over Metea Valley.

