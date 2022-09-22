Boys Soccer Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 09.20.22

Naperville Central boys soccer faces Naperville Central in the Crosstown Classic where the Redhawks beat the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re back with boys soccer this time being the Crosstown Classic with Naperville North facing Naperville Central in the battle for first place in the DVC. The Huskies come in having won 7 on the bounce while the Redhawks won 6 in a row before their last game.

First Half

The Redhawks start the game on the attack with Chase Adams manuevering in the midfield and finding Sean O’Reilly on the wing. He cuts in, but has his shot saved by Reed Goss.

The Huskies then show off some offense of their own with midfielder Hindo Allie’s shot attempt from long range. However, Central keeper Austin Waite is up to the task.

The Huskies come on the attack again this time with Jaxon Stokes. His cross shot puts the Central defense in two minds, but his attempt hits the woodwork. Both teams knocking on the door as the first half ends at 0-0.

Second Half

The second half gets off to a flying start for the Redhawks. Sean O’Reilly picks up the loose ball on the left wing, cuts in on his right foot and curls the shot into the side netting. Central strikes first taking the lead 1-0.

The Redhawks would score again 30 seconds later on the counter attack. Freshman standout Chase Adams beats his defender around the outside and lifts the ball over the keeper to nestle it in the botton corner. In the blink of an eye, it’s 2-0 in favor of Central.

The Huskies wouldn’t go down without a fight as with less than 10 minutes left, they pull one back from Alexander Arredondo’s throw-in and it’s tapped in by Jaxon Stokes. But it wouldn’t be enough as Central beats North in the Crosstown Classic 2-1.

