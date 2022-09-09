Boys Soccer Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 09.06.22

Naperville North boys soccer makes the trip to take on Neuqua Valley where the DVC clash ends in favor of the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a DVC conference matchup as the Naperville North Huskies make the trip to take on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams come in on a hot streak as the Huskies won the Best of the West tournament last weekend while the Wildcats have won three straight games.

First Half

We get right to the action as the Huskies waste no time getting on the board as sophomore Connor Hanrahan’s shot sneaks in under Neuqua keeper Nick Varrone to give the defending conference champions the 1-0 lead.

Naperville North boys soccer then makes it two in quick succession. Alex Barger with a drop of the shoulder switches the ball back on to his favored left foot and strikes it into the side netting. That doubles the Huskies advantage early and earns Barger his third goal of the season.

North then snatches their third as freshman Josh Pedersen converts the spot kick after getting fouled in the box by a Neuqua defender. That makes it 3-0 Huskies to end the first half of play.

Second Half

The Wildcats come out aggressive in the second half as they look to advance the ball down field. Parker Kurtenbach tracks down the through ball and lays it off for Tadiwa Nyamunduru, but his long range effort is saved by Jeremy Moss.

The Huskies, though, are on the hunt for more. Midfielder Hindo Allie lobs a through ball over the Neuqua back line for Noah Radeke to run down and finish past the keeper.

Radeke wasn’t finished either as he earned his second goal by capitalizing on the lose ball inside the six-yard box making it his fourth goal of the season.

The match between the Cats and Dawgs ends in favor of the Huskies winning 5-0 with a 2-0 record in DVC play.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!