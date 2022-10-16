Boys Soccer Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 10.14.22

Naperville North boys soccer meets up with Waubonsie Valley in a DVC clash where the Huskies get the victory over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley boys soccer meeting up on the Warriors pitch for a rare Friday night DVC matchup. The game was moved due to heavy rain earlier in the week as this will serve as the final regular season contest of the season with regional play kicking off next week.

Naperville North Putting Pressure on in First Half

In the opening minute, Naperville North looking to open the scoring as Noah Radeke lofts a pass to Alex Barger who gets a head on the ball. But Abraham Tiburcio is there for the save for WV.

Waubonsie now with a corner kick. Angel Gallegos sends the ball in before Reed Goss knocks the ball away. The Huskies quickly start heading the other way. Barger then puts a perfect pass to the feet of Jaxon Stokes. However, Beckett Stotlar makes a nice deflection to knock the ball out of bounds.

North looking to break the tie a minute later as Sam Hess leaves a pass to Barger. A well-struck ball, but a better save from Tiburcio who is working hard to keep the Warriors in the game.

Under ten to go in the opening half. Owen Gaccione with a pass to Aidan McMahon. The senior with a well-placed ball into the top right corner. All Tiburcio can do is watch as the Huskies take the 1-0 halftime advantage.

Huskies Look to Pull Away in the Second Half

The rain begins to fall and the wind gusts in the second half. Barger centers a pass to Sam Hess. Tiburcio makes another save to keep the score at 1-0.

Late in the second half, North on the attack again. Aidan McMahon looking for another long range goal, but Tiburcio makes another diving stop. But Barger tracks down the ball and centers a pass to Hess. This time the freshman puts the ball home as the Huskies end the DVC slate 4-1 after a 2-0 victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!