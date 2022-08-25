Boys Soccer Plainfield North vs. Neuqua Valley 08.22.22

Neuqua Valley boys soccer hosts Plainfield North to begin the fall season where the Wildcats fall to the Tigers at home. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Soccer is back for the fall season with the Neuqua Valley Wildcats hosting the Plainfield North Tigers. Neuqua Valley boys soccer enters the contest coming off a regional championship last season and return a couple of starters. For the opposing side, the Tigers ended last season with a trip to the regional final.

First Half

Two minutes into the game, Neuqua’s Garrett Lee creates an opportunity as he cuts by a defender and gets the first shot on target. Although, Plainfield North’s goalkeeper Peyton Meyers makes the save.

Minutes later, the Tigers have their first chance as defender Ryan Mauder gets his head on the ball to force a save out of goalkeeper Nick Varrone.

Just a minute later, the visitors apply more pressure inside the Neuqua box. This time Timi Usikalu fluffs his lines for his chance to score the first goal of the new season. Just five minutes into the contest, the game remains deadlocked.

Plainfield North keeps knocking on the door with a solo run by senior Ryan Bechtel. He shrugs off a defender and gets a shot off, but applies too much power and not enough accuracy as he hits the woodwork.

10 minutes later, the Tigers midfield creates a chance with a cross to the top of the box from the foot of Paul McCormick, which finds captain Cooper Allen. He cushions the ball on his first touch and buries it into the bottom corner. Plainfield North takes the 1-0 lead with 24 minutes left in the first half.

Only 4 minutes later, the Tigers are back on the attack through their midfield. Matthew Hipolito skies the shot over the crossbar to keep the lead at one.

Plainfield North’s offense keeps on rolling forcing a good initial save out of Neuqua goalie Nick Varrone, but he isn’t able to keep it away. Allen is there for the rebound to net his second goal in the past 10 minutes.

Moments before halftime, Neuqua tries the corner kick that hits the head of Parker Kurtenbach, but his effort goes wide of the post. 2-0 Tigers at halftime.

Second Half

The second half begins with the first chance coming from a Plainfield North corner. Once again, Varrone stands tall in net keeping the Wildcats in the game.

20 minutes into the half, Neuqua gets an opportunity from outside the box on the foot of captain Tadiwa Nyamunduru. His shot goes high, but provides a lot of bend and power.

Just minutes left in the game, Allen is in on goal for his chance at a hat trick. Neuqua center back Justin Senese is there for the last ditch effort defending on the goal line to keep the game at 2-0. However, the Wildcats fall in their first matchup of the season to one of the area’s best teams in Plainfield North. Neuqua will continue its non-conference schedule with the Rockford Auburn Invite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!