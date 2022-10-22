Benet Academy boys’ soccer looks to continue another impressive season. Up for grabs is a regional plaque. Standing in the way of the Redwings is Downers Grove South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

We start this game 15 minutes in. Julian Lopez plays a through ball to Paul Kruszewski but Evan Lucas is quick off of his line to clear the danger.

Redwings turn on attack. Ryan Augustyn chips the ball over the top to Nico Picha but this time Andrik Vidaurri is off his line to make the save.

15 minutes to go in the half. Ryan Augustyn picks the ball up beats his defender with a couple of step overs and finishes off the play with goal. What a run by the senior to open up the scoring.

Benet looking to double the lead. Its Augustyn from distance but his curling effort is pushed out of bounds by Vidaurri. Benet goes into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Second Half

13 minutes into the second half and Benet has the first good look. Brayden Fagbemi has shot from distance but it’s soaked up by Andrik Vidaurri.

Mustangs still looking for the equalizer. Jorge Alcantara whips in a cross to Daniel Smazil but his half volley is saved by Drew Connell.

Coming right back down the field is Nico Picha for the Redwings. But before he can get off the shot Julian Lopez comes sliding in to make the tackle keeping South in the game.

Downers Grove South looking for one last chance in the dying seconds. Jorge Alcantara’s header is put into a dangerous area but Drew Connell is there to claim the loose ball.

With that time expires. Benet Academy wins the Regional championship over Downers Grove South by a score of 1-0 and the Redwings move on to the sectional semifinals against Morton.

