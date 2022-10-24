Boys Soccer Regional Final Plainfield East vs. Naperville Central 10.22.22

In the Batavia boys soccer regional final, the Naperville Central Redhawks are looking to advance to sectionals for the second consecutive year, as they take on the Bengals of Plainfield East. The Redhawks enter as the second seed and are coming off a 1-0 win over Yorkville. Plainfield East defeated Waubonsie 3- nil in the previous round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central Takes Halftime Lead

About 20 minutes into the game, Plainfield East’s Yandel Reyes gets the ball and is able to find Ben Basta after a deflection. Central’s Carter Adams recovers and gets a foot in on the last

ditch effort to deny a goal scoring opportunity. Redhawk Chase Adams sends the ball in the box, where It takes a bounce off a couple players and lands at the feet of Eli Jarrell, but he can’t get a good touch on it.

The game remains deadlocked with 21 minutes left in the half. Central now turns some defense into offense. Joshua Weigel gets the steal and connects on a couple of passes with Joey LoDuca. The movement gets the Bengal line to step up and clear a lane for LoDuca and he gets the goal, with the Redhawks striking first. They take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Redhawks Add on in the Second Half

13 minutes into the second half, Chase Adams shows off the playmaking with the outside foot low cross and it’s perfect! Nathan Kwon is there with the run and slots it in to give Central a 2-0

lead.

Plainfield East trying to claw their way back sends in a very long free kick that challenges goalkeeper Dylan Scott. He is able to clear the danger away for the moment.

On the ensuing corner, the Bengals get a great chance on a header opportunity, but Angel Casillas mistimes his jump. The ball rolls out and the Redhawks lead 2-0 with 16

minutes to go.

Two minutes before the final whistle, Sean O’Reilly receives the pass and quickly turns the ball to Joey LoDuca who places it perfectly past the goalie for his second of the game.

Naperville Central picks up a 3-0 win over Plainfield East in the boys soccer regional final and will now face West Aurora in the Sectional semi-finals Tuesday night.