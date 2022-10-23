Boys Soccer Regional Final West Aurora vs. Metea Valley 10.21.22

We’ve made it to the boys soccer regional finals on a beautiful evening at Mustang Stadium. The West Aurora Blackhawks come into this game after defeating the Neuqua Valley 3-0 while the Metea Valley Mustangs took down East Aurora 7-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

Starting this game with a Erick Mena corner kick. It’s put into a dangerous area and is flicked into the back of the net. Mustangs go into halftime up by one.

Second Half

Blackhawks come out strong in the second half. Omari Rashidi weaves his way through the Mustang defense before firing off a shot tying this game up at one.

West Aurora looking to take the lead. Hector Huerta has a shot from distance that rings off of the crossbar. Close call for Metea.

Free Kick chance for the Mustangs as Arjo Basu crosses the ball towards the box and Aiden Pufundt’s header goes just a bit high. We go into overtime tied at one.

Second Overtime

Skipping to the second overtime and we have a Corner Kick for the Mustangs. Erick Mena crosses the ball and Cameron Leyes goes for the header and the shot hits the woodwork. Another good chance for the Mustangs. After 100 minutes we remain tied, so we go to penalties.

Penalties

Up first for the Blackhawks is Hector Huerta and he slots his shot towards the bottom corner.

Michael Senese is up first for the Mustangs and he crushes this one and its 1-1 after round one.

Next up is Pedro Delgado who takes his time and scores to put the Blackhawks up front.

Second kicker is Aiden Pufundt for the Mustangs and he buries his shot and after 2 rounds were level at 2-2.

Third round now and its Matthew Lopez-Martinez for the Blackhawks whose shot is saved by a diving Orlando Velazquez.

Erick Mena is next for the Mustangs and his shot gets past Nicholas Martinez and the Mustangs are now in front 3-2.

Round four now and Pasifique Ndayishimiye is up for West Aurora and he scores for the Blackhawks to keep them in it.

Adrian Gonzalez’s turn for the Mustangs and he blast his shot into the back of the net. Mustangs up 4-3.

On to Round five and its Omari Rashidi at the spot for the Blackhawks and he buries his shot to keep his team alive.

Arjo Basu knows if he scores the Mustangs win. He takes his shot but it hits the top of the crossbar and after five rounds its 4-4.

Round six and its Alan Lopez and his shot gets past Orlando Velazquez. Blackhawks back in front.

Next up for the Mustangs is Bartosz Chmielewski and he shoots and scores and we are tied at five.

Mauro Munoz is up next and he blasts this one into the back of the net for the Blackhawks.

Anthony Hildreth up now who slots this one bottom right corner. Into the eighth round.

Loretto Lopez hits this one with pace and he scores for the Blackhawks.

Next is Cameron Leyes and he crushes it top of the net.

Ninth round and its Adam Acosta-Kee’s turn and he scores for West Aurora.

Cole Hatfield is up for the Mustangs and he rips his shot into the back of the net.

Tenth round now and Emiliano Lopez steps up and buries his pk.

Jasiel Flores trying to keep the Mustangs alive but his shot is saved by Nicholas Martinez. The West Aurora Blackhawks win 9-8 on penalty kicks and their postseason dream continues while the Mustangs season ends in heartbreaking fashion.

