Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal Benet Academy vs. Morton 10.25.22

Benet Academy boys soccer takes on Morton in the sectional semifinal where the Redwings defeat the Mustangs.

We got Tuesday night playoff soccer action at Hinsdale Central High School on a rainy evening. The Morton Mustangs take on the Benet Academy Redwings. The Mustangs eliminated the Redwings in the postseason last year and defeated them again 2-0 back in September. Benet Academy boys soccer is confident to get revenge so will the third time be the charm?

First Half

The Redwings with possession and Ryan Augustyn rips a shot from distance, but Mustangs goalkeeper Brandon Flores knocks it away.

Benet continues to bring the pressure early in the first half. Drew Fieldman crosses the ball towards the box and Augustyn goes for the header, but Flores steps up for another huge save for the Mustangs.

Morton’s turn on the opposite end. Ismael Zepeda finds Deyair Ruiz who tries to slot his shot, but it goes wide past Redwings goalkeeper Evan Lucas. We remain scoreless going into halftime.

Second Half

Free kick for the Mustangs as the ball gets crossed into the box. Julian Sotelo goes for a header, but the shot goes wide of the net.

Redwings with possession as they try to score. Owen McGarry goes for goal. Flores almost gives up a rebound, but is able to secure the ball before Redwing defender Jack Kuelthau could capitilize.

Next play, Juan Ayala looks for Zepeda who rips a shot towards goal, but Evan Lucas is able to secure the ball and we are still scoreless deep into the second half.

Nico Picha attacking for the Redwings, but he gets taken down just outside the box by Mustang defenders and they get a great free kick opportunity.

Defender Nicholas Roe is set to take the free kick, but elects to go for goal and he blasts his shot right into the back of the net as the Redwings take a 1-0 lead late in the 76th minute. They hang on to defeat the Mustangs with Evan Lucas making eight saves and having 14 total shots with 10 on target. They will move on to the sectional final to face the Hinsdale Central Red Devils.

