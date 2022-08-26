Boys Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs. Benet Academy 08.23.22

Benet Academy boys soccer faces Waubonsie Valley in the home opener where the Redwings cruise to a win over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the home opener of the 2022 fall season at Benet Academy High School in a non-conference matchup as the Redwings host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both teams look to start the season off with a win.

First Half

Early in the first half, Waubonsie Valley’s Gean Ribeiro Scarpelli gets open with a great chance, but his shot sails wide past Benet Academy goalkeeper Evan Lucas.

Next play, the ball bounces towards Brayden Fagbemi who goes down the right side, takes a shot, but what a save by Warrior goalkeeper Abraham Tuburcio. He punches the ball away with one arm to keep the score level.

However, the Redwings break the deadlock as Nico Picha takes a defender for a spin and buries his shot past Tuburcio to put Benet Academy ahead 1-0.

Later in the first half, Picha gets past two defenders as he adds another goal to score his second of the match and give the Redwings a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

Second Half

The black and white score quickly in the second half off a corner kick as Picha launches this ball towards the box. Tuburcio gets a hand on it, but Brayden Fagbemi gets the rebound and taps it in to give them a commanding 3-0 lead. The Benet Academy boys soccer supporters are fired up after that goal.

The Redwings get a fourth goal from Peter Hepburn to go up 4-0. Later in the second half, Owen McGary takes a Waubonsie Valley defender for a spin and crosses the ball towards Charlie Auble who gets the header and scores to put this match away. Benet finishes the night with 25 total shots and 14 on goal as they cruise to a 5-0 win over the Warriors.

