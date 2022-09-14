Boys Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 09.13.22

It’s a perfect night for some boys soccer. Metea Valley welcomes in Eola Road rival Waubonsie Valley. Both teams are currently looking for their first conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

We start this game six minutes in. WVs Michael Cullen has a long throw in that bounces around in the box. Eventually Gean Ribiro Scarpelli is there to poke in the opening goal.

A couple of minutes later and Cullen has a throw in from an almost identical spot. The throw finds Scarpelli in the box who goes for the acrobatics. Despite the nice effort his bicycle kick is saved by Orlando Velazquez.

23 minutes to play in the half as Daniel Wilkinson breaks through the Warrior back line but his shot sails just wide of the post.

Mustangs with a corner kick now. Arjo Basu puts in the cross and he finds the head of Daniel Wilkinson at the back post who ties this game up at one going into halftime.

Second Half

Halfway through the second half and we are still tied up at one. Yahir Rodriguez steals the ball in the box before he is taken down resulting in a penalty kick for the Warriors.

Stepping up to the spot is Gean Ribeiro Scarpelli who slots it bottom corner giving WV the 2-1 lead.

Four minutes later and Waubonsie has a corner. Lachlan Ladd whips the ball into a crowd and rising above everyone is Tate Deasy who heads the ball into the back of the net extending the lead to two.

Waubonsie looking to extend that lead. Michael Cullen once again shows off his long throw in and after some comotion in the box the ref spots a foul and he points to the spot.

Stepping up to take the penalty is once again Gean Ribeiro Scarpelli. He steps up and makes it look easy passing it down the middle for the hat-trick. Green and gold up 4-1 with 13 minutes to play.

WV looking to finish off the game. Angel Gallegos feeds a through ball to Yahir Rodriguez but his point blank shot is saved by Ravi Shah.

Metea looking for one last chance from a corner. The ball is sent in and meeting the ball is Cameron Leys whos volley is saved by a diving Abrahm Tiburcio.

And that’s how we’ll end it. Waubonsie Valley picks up a huge conference win on the road as they take down Metea Valley by a score of 4-1.

