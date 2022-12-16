Boys Swimming Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 12.15.22

Naperville Central boys swimming hosts Neuqua Valley on Senior Night where the Redhawks pick up the win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We head to Naperville Central on Senior Night where the Redhawks’ boys swimming team hosts Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup. Both teams are getting in one final duel meet before they square off again this weekend at the Neuqua Swim and Dive Invite.

200-Yard Medley Relay

We begin the meet in the 200-yard medley relay where Naperville Central’s Matt Johnson, Alex Lakin, Patrick Stern, and Quinten Sanders pull away with a commanding win from start to finish.

200-Yard Freestyle

Diving into the 200-yard freestyle, Neuqua’s Alex Parkinson pulls away with the win, but it’s a close battle for second. Wildcat Steffan Anderson edges out Central’s Max Goettsch by less than half a second for second place.

200-Yard Individual Medley

Moving to the 200-yard individual medley, Central’s Alex Lakin shows off his dominance and finishes seven seconds ahead of Neuqua’s Dima Kondrashev. The Redhawks get a third-place finish too with Robert Hargrove.

50-Yard Freestyle

The 50-yard freestyle proves to be a good one here with three swimmers finishing under a second behind first. Mason Schmitt gets the win for Central and is followed by Ryan Emmens of Neuqua.

100-Yard Butterfly

Into the 100-yard butterfly now, the finish is once again pretty close across the board. Redhawk Sam Lendzion picks up the victory and is followed closely behind by Wildcats Peter Caroll and Ian Alumbaugh.

100-Yard Freestyle

The races keep staying close, this time it’s in the 100-yard freestyle. With a strong finish, Goettsch of Central finishes ahead of Neuqua’s Kondrashev and Anderson. Goettsch gets his revenge after Anderson just beat him in the 200-yard free.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Redhawks put up another win off the backs of Max Goettsch, Mason Schmitt, Quinten Sanders, and Alex Lakin. They place ahead of two Neuqua teams that round out the top three.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Now to the final individual race of the night in the 100-yard breaststroke, which is dominated once again by Alex Lakin of the Redhawks. Neuqua does a solid job finishing in second and third place behind Lakin.

400-Yard Free Relay

Wrapping up the night in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Neuqua’s Alex Parkinson, Steffan Anderson, Christopher Cottrill, and Dima Kondrashev get the win, but the battle for second is very close. Central’s A relay team sneaks in for second place, and the Redhawks pick up the win on Senior Night. Senior Alex Lakin leads the way, picking up a couple of wins for Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!